Daily Deal: The Complete Web Developer Course

Thu, Dec 3rd 2020

The Complete Web Developer Course will help you learn how to build websites with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Throughout the course, you will build 20 different websites to help you better understand the various programming languages. It's on sale for $15.

Reader Comments

    Rekul, 3 Dec 2020 @ 11:04am

    Website design rules

    1. Make sure that your website only works properly on the latest versions of browsers. After all, everyone in the world is using an up to date system with all the latest software. And if they aren't, they don't deserve to use your website!

    2. If you detect that someone isn't using a browser with your preferred level of security, don't give them the option of proceeding at their own risk, just lock them out completely.

    3. If you're designing a website that deals with large amounts of file transfers, NEVER use the standard methods for transferring files. ALWAYS invent your own using some combination of Javascript and the browser script. Also, make sure it fails on large files.

    4. Never directly link to ANYTHING. Always make sure that every file, whether it's another page, an image or whatever, is fetched using Javascript through some kind of a database. Oh, also, make sure that said database breaks down at least once a week.

    5. NEVER use standard login boxes, always create your own using Javascript so that the browser doesn't recognize them as such and offer to remember the user's information.

    6. Make sure to design your website to cater to mobile device users first and foremost. Computers are so last century.

    7. Make sure to add lots of flashy, but pointless eye candy to keep people entertained, but also use lots of bland, pastel colors.

    8. Hide important options like your contact information, product info, pricing, etc. Users love to go searching for that stuff!

    9. If your website has a forum, don't use off-the-shelf forum software that's been thoroughly tested and is familiar to many people, design your own from scratch! Users will love discovering all its quirks! While you're at it, invent a new way to display threads and make it convoluted. Users LOVE learning new things!

    10. Redesign your entire website every few years just for the hell of it! Declare your site "outdated" and change everything. The users will probably tell you that they hate the new design, but you should just ignore them and forge ahead anyway! Make sure to remember rule #1 though!

  • icon
    Pseudo.Register (profile), 3 Dec 2020 @ 12:08pm

    Lessons 7 and 11 seem particularly interesting.

