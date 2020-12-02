New Ebook On Zeran v AOL, The Most Important Section 230 Case

from the read-it,-understand-it dept

Section 230 has become a mainstream discussion topic, but unfortunately many discussants don’t actually understand it well (or at all). To address this knowledge gap, co-editors Profs. Eric Goldman (Santa Clara Law) and Jeff Kosseff (U.S. Naval Academy) have released an ebook, called “Zeran v. America Online,” addressing many aspects of Section 230. You can download the ebook for free at:

Zeran v. AOL is the most important Section 230 case of all time. The Zeran case was the first federal appellate decision interpreting Section 230, and its breathtakingly broad sweep turbocharged the rise of Web 2.0–with all of its strengths and weaknesses.

In recognition of Zeran’s importance, in 2017, Profs. Goldman and Kosseff helped assemble an essay package to honor the case’s 20th anniversary. They gathered two dozen essays from some of the most knowledgeable Section 230 experts. The essays address the case’s history and policy implications. Initially, Law.com published the essay package but then unexpectedly paywalled the essays after 6 months.

The new Zeran v. America Online ebook restores the 2017 essay package into a new and easy-to-read format. Together, they are a great entry point into the debates about Section 230, including how we got here and what’s at stake.

To supplement the essay package, the ebook compiles an archive of the key documents in the Zeran v. AOL litigation (with bonus coverage of Zeran’s case against radio station KRXO). Many of these materials have not previously been publicly available in electronic format. The case archives should be of interest both to historians and students of precedent-setting litigation tactics.

Section 230 will likely remain hotly debated, but the debates won’t be productive until we develop a shared understanding of what the law says and why. Ideally, this ebook will advance those goals.

The book’s table of contents:

About the Book

Advertisements Posted to AOL’s Michigan Military Movement Forum

The Essays

Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of Internet Law’s Most Important Judicial Decision

Eric Goldman and Jeff Kosseff ‘Zeran v. AOL’ and Its Inconsistent Legacy

Ian C. Ballon Section 230 Keeps Platforms for Defamation and Threats Highly Profitable

Ann Bartow Policy Architecture and Internet Freedom

Jerry Berman Sex, Scandal and Intermediary Liability: Imagining Life Without ‘Zeran v. AOL’

Hillary Brill How the Scam Artists at Stratton Oakmont Made ‘Zeran’ Possible and Unwittingly Saved the Internet

Robert J. Butler Serendipity and Internet Law: How the ‘Zeran v. AOL’ Landmark Almost Wasn’t

Patrick J. Carome and Cary A. Glynn 20 Years of Protecting Intermediaries: Legacy of ‘Zeran’ Remains a Critical Protection for Freedom of Expression Online

Cindy Cohn and Jamie Williams How the Supreme Court Ignored the Lesson of ‘Zeran’ and Screwed Up Copyright Law on the Internet

Roger Allan Ford Moral Hazard on Stilts: ‘Zeran’s’ Legacy

Mary Anne Franks The Possible Redundancy of §230

Brian L. Frye The First Hard Case: ‘Zeran v. AOL’ and What It Can Teach Us About Today’s Hard Cases

Cathy Gellis Who Cyber-Attacked Ken Zeran, and Why?

Eric Goldman No ESC

James Grimmelmann The Satellite Has No Conscience: §230 in a World of ‘Alternative Facts’

Laura A. Heymann The Non-Inevitable Breadth of the ‘Zeran’ Decision

Samir C. Jain The Judge Who Shaped the Internet

Jeff Kosseff Zeran’s Failed Lawsuit Against an Oklahoma Radio Station

Robert D. Nelon The Chilling Effect Claims in ‘Zeran v. AOL’

Jonathon W. Penney ‘Zeran v. America Online’ and the Development of Trolling Culture

Aaron Schwabach ‘Zeran v. AOL’: The Anti-Circumvention Tool

Maria Crimi Speth The UK’s Broad Rejection of the §230 Model

Gavin Sutter ‘AOL v. Zeran’: The Cyberlibertarian Hack of §230 Has Run Its Course

Olivier Sylvain CDA 230 Then and Now: Does Intermediary Immunity Keep the Rest of Us Healthy?

Jonathan Zittrain

The Case Materials

Zeran v. AOL (W.D. Ok)

Complaint Zeran v. AOL (W.D. Ok)

Order on Motion to Transfer Zeran v. AOL (E.D. Va)

Memorandum in Support of Defendant’s Motion For Judgment on the Pleadings Zeran v. AOL (E.D. Va)

Brief in Opposition to Defendant’s Motion For Judgment on the Pleadings Zeran v. AOL (E.D. Va)

Reply Memorandum in Further Support of Defendant’s Motion for Judgment on the Pleadings Zeran v. AOL (E.D. Va)

Court Hearing Transcript Opinion in Zeran v. AOL (E.D. Va) Zeran v. AOL (4th Cir.)

Brief of the Appellant Zeran v. AOL (4th Cir.)

Brief of the Appellee Zeran v. AOL (4th Cir.)

Opinion Zeran’s Petition for a Writ of Certiorari Opposition of America Online, Inc. to Petition for a Writ of Certiorari Zeran’s Reply to Opposition to Petition for a Writ of Certiorari Zeran v. Diamond Broadcasting, Inc. (W.D. Ok)

Opinion Zeran v. Diamond Broadcasting, Inc. (10th Cir.)

Opinion

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community. Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis. While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: ebook, intermediary liability, ken zeran, section 230, zeran

Companies: aol