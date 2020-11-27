Daily Deal: Black Friday Roundup

It's Black Friday and we've got some great deals for you! Use the following codes for additional savings throughout the store: BFSAVE20 to save 20% on physical goods sitewide, BFSAVE40 to save 40% off apps and software, and BFSAVE70 to save 70% off of online courses. Check out our highlighted deals below.

Learn Spanish, French, Italian, German, and many more languages with Babbel, the popular language-learning app. Developed by over 100 expert linguists, Babbel is helping millions of people speak a new language quickly and with confidence. After just one month, you will be able to speak confidently about practical topics, such as transportation, dining, shopping, directions, making friends, and much more! Get unlimited access to all languages offered for $199.

The 2020 Adobe Graphic Design School has 3 courses to help you learn more about top Adobe apps and elements of graphic design. The first course covers Adobe Photoshop and all aspects of the design process from the importing of images right through to final production considerations for finished artwork. The second course covers Adobe Illustrator and will lead you through the design process, where you’ll learn a variety of ways to produce artwork and understand the issues involved with professional graphic design. The third course will help you discover how to harness the power of Adobe InDesign to develop different types of documents, from simple flyers to newsletters, and more. The bundle is on sale for $49.

The Premium A to Z Microsoft Excel Bundle has 10 courses to help you discover the power of Excel. You'll start off learning the basics like building your own spreadsheets, using formulas, and creating Macros to help automate your work. You'll move on to learning how to program in VBA, how to easily sort your data using cell protection, named ranges, multi-level storing, advanced filters, and more. You will gain skills for better collaboration, including password protection and tracking changes, learn to audit worksheets, validate data to ensure consistency, and use other essential business tools in Microsoft Excel. The bundle is on sale for $40.

The Game Developer and Player Bundle featuring PlayStation Plus will help you learn to create your own amazing games. Courses cover Unity Engine, the fundamentals of C# programming, how to set your games apart from the crowd by polishing them with Unity’s latest features, including post-processing effects and the animation system, how to create gorgeous cutscenes w/ Timeline & Cinemachine in Unity, and much more. The bundle also includes a one year subscription to PlayStation Plus. Connect with an enormous online community via PlayStation Plus to compete in PS classics like Star Wars: Battlefront, Uncharted, and many more. If that's not reason enough to pull the trigger, the subscription also delivers an epic monthly collection of free games, in a library that is constantly expanding. The bundle is on sale for $100.

The iOS 14 and SwiftUI Bootcamp Bundle is here to help you master iOS14 and SwiftUI so you can develop Apple apps and widgets. If you’re not familiar with SwiftUI, it’s a new way to program that uses a declarative approach, which lets us build incredibly cool apps, using about 5 times less code than previous programming paradigms. SwiftUI includes all of Apple's platforms, so build the app once and deploy it on the other platforms very easily. You'll learn how to create a Currency Converter, Emoji Dictionary, Daily Journal, and API/JSON apps. The bundle is on sale for $25.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

