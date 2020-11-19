Daily Deal: The Electrical And Circuits Engineering Bundle

'You Have Zero Privacy' Say RCMP Social Media Surveillance Documents Before Going On To Demonstrate Why
Thu, Nov 19th 2020

The Electrical And Circuits Engineering Bundle has 13 courses designed to help you better understand electrical circuits, machines, power generation, and electronics. You'll start by learning basic concepts such as current, voltage, power, and energy regarding the electric circuits, as well as the basic laws of electric circuits as resistance, conductance, the combination of resistance and conductance, KVL, KCL, Ohm's law, star-delta transformations and more. You'll move on to more advanced topics like capacitors, amplifiers, induction generators, power electronics, and more. It's on sale for $60.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

