Techdirt Podcast Episode 262: An Open Protocol For Web Monetization

Business Models

from the evolving-business-models dept

Wed, Nov 11th 2020 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

Recently, Techdirt began a new monetization experiment with Coil. It's a system for making payments on the web, but it's not just another micropayment service layered on top of existing technology — it's part of a broader effort to create an open standard for web monetization based on the Interledger network protocol. This week, we're joined by Coil founder and Interledger co-creator Stefan Thomas to explain how an open protocol for payments could change business models on the web.

Filed Under: business models, interledger, open standard, payments, protocols, stefan thomas, web monetization
Companies: coil

