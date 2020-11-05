Internal Documents Show The FBI Is Only Interested In Punishing Anti-Trump Speech By Its Employees
Kentucky State Police 'Warrior Mindset' Training Presentation Quotes Robert E. Lee, Adolph Hitler

Daily Deal: The Complete Google Cloud Course Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Nov 5th 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

The Complete Google Cloud Course Bundle has 2 video courses and 8 eBooks to help you master one of the most powerful cloud platforms out there. You'll learn about TensorFlow, machine learning, AI, data analysis, and much more. It's on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Internal Documents Show The FBI Is Only Interested In Punishing Anti-Trump Speech By Its Employees
Kentucky State Police 'Warrior Mindset' Training Presentation Quotes Robert E. Lee, Adolph Hitler
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Thursday

13:49 Massachusetts Voters Overwhelmingly Support Expanded 'Right To Repair' Law (0)
12:07 People With Silly Patents Would Really Like It If It Was Harder To Cancel Them (2)
10:44 Kentucky State Police 'Warrior Mindset' Training Presentation Quotes Robert E. Lee, Adolph Hitler (15)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Complete Google Cloud Course Bundle (0)
09:23 Internal Documents Show The FBI Is Only Interested In Punishing Anti-Trump Speech By Its Employees (3)
06:53 Cares Act Broadband Funding Came With Unrealistic Deadlines, Ruining Good Intentions (6)
02:56 Clearview Resurfaces To Make Some Empty Promises About Keeping Cops From Abusing Its Tech (4)

Wednesday

20:21 To Prevent Free, Frictionless Access To Human Knowledge, Publishers Want Librarians To Be Afraid, Very Afraid (22)
15:36 Content Moderation Case Study: Moderating An Anonymous Social Network (2015) (3)
13:40 Lawsuit Says NYPD Is Still Engaging In Unconstitutional Stops Of New York Residents (5)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.