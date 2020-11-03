What The Election Means For Tech
Techdirt Podcast Episode 261: How Would You Regulate The Internet?

New Gear By Techdirt: That's Not How Any Of This Works

(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the it's-really-not dept

Tue, Nov 3rd 2020 1:00pmLeigh Beadon

Get your Not How This Works gear in the Techdirt store on Threadless »

We deal with a lot of... incorrect takes here at Techdirt. Whether it's a technological issue, a business concept, a legal question, or some combination thereof, there's always someone espousing an idea that is wrong in almost every respect (see: the current discourse around Section 230). So today we're launching our latest line of Techdirt gear featuring a general purpose reply that we've found ourselves screaming (internally or otherwise) in many such situations: That's Not How Any Of This Works.

As always, both designs are available on t-shirts, hoodies, sweaters and other apparel — plus various cool accessories and home items including buttons, phone cases (for many iPhone and Galaxy models), mugs, tote bags, notebooks, and of course face masks.

Check out this and our other gear in the Techdirt store on Threadless »

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: gear, techdirt

4 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

What The Election Means For Tech
Techdirt Podcast Episode 261: How Would You Regulate The Internet?
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 261: How Would You Regulate The Internet? (0)
13:00 New Gear By Techdirt: That's Not How Any Of This Works (4)
12:00 What The Election Means For Tech (5)
10:49 Supreme Court Rejects Appeals Court's Revival Of Anonymous Cop's Stupid Lawsuit Against BLM Activist (4)
10:44 Daily Deal: Python For Beginners (0)
09:37 California Assemblywoman Celebrates The RIAA Giving Her A Gold Record For Exempting Musicians From Her Terrible AB5 Law (9)
06:37 Space X Tempers Expectations As Starlink 'Better Than Nothing' Broadband Beta Starts (15)
03:30 Virginia Governor Passes A Long List Of Police Reforms, Including A Ban On No-Knock Warrants (16)

Monday

20:12 Bethesda, Microsoft Make Conflicting Statements About Game Exclusivity After Studio Purchase (15)
15:37 Google Kills Nest Secure, Can't Be Bothered To Explain Support Roadmap (24)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.