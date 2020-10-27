Techdirt Podcast Episode 260: The Future Of Silicon Valley
With the pandemic spurring a mass switch to remote working for many people, especially those at tech companies that were among the earliest adopters of the trend, discussions about the uncertain future of Silicon Valley have resurfaced. This week, tech reporter and VC partner Kim-Mai Cutler joins the podcast to discuss whether the pandemic-driven changes in how we work will drive a mass-exodus from California and threaten its status as an innovation hub.
Filed Under: california, pandemic, podcast, remote working, silicon valley
