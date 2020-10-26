RIAA Tosses Bogus Claim At Github To Get Video Downloading Software Removed
Daily Deal: Refurbished Apple iPad 2

The Apple iPad 2 makes working, browsing, and gaming on the go even easier. This refurbished, 16 GB iPad 2 comes with a dual-core A5 chip to help you breeze through your to-dos while lasting for up to 10 hours on a single charge. Plus, you can make FaceTime video calls, record HD video, and even tweak your photos in Photo Booth with front and back cameras. It's on sale for $95.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

    ECA (profile), 26 Oct 2020 @ 11:26am

    Strange things.

    Iv seen allot of people Finally start looking at pads.
    Esp once they Figure out HOW to use them AT HOME.
    Allot of the Cellphone companies had/have them hidden, and Charge allot for them.
    But once you find out that wondering around your home and using it to scan the web abd do mail.. ITS NOT SO BAD.

    But tech has almost LEft them behind. Unless you want to pay ALMOST as much as you would a New Top of the line Cellphone, with all the fancy features, its stupid.
    There are some Good deals out there. but Learn about the TIME FRAME and the tech first.
    A simple pad with a 1080 screen, and wireless, SHOULDNT cost you an arm and leg. Im not paying a price Equal or MORE then my computer.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


