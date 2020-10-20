Section 230 Basics: There Is No Such Thing As A Publisher-Or-Platform Distinction
Cambridge Analytica's Crime Was Not Violating Your Privacy Or Taking Data From Facebook, It Was A Massive Campaign Finance Scam

Daily Deal: 3ft Magnetic FidgetCable

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Oct 20th 2020 10:43amDaily Deal

FidgetCable is the only cable that's always tidy. No more cables getting tangled and knotted in your bag or on your desk. This 3 ft. cable has magnets to keep your cable exactly how you want it to be. Just pull out the amount of cable you need and the unused portion will remain coiled up. There are USB to Lightning or USB-C to Lightning cables in 3 packs of black or white for $47. Or the same options are available in glow-in-the-dark for $52.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Section 230 Basics: There Is No Such Thing As A Publisher-Or-Platform Distinction
Cambridge Analytica's Crime Was Not Violating Your Privacy Or Taking Data From Facebook, It Was A Massive Campaign Finance Scam
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Tuesday

15:39 Watch Out: The Patent Maximalists Are On The Warpath To Destroy Innovation And Empower Patent Trolls (12)
13:45 Techdirt Podcast Episode 259: A New Model For Independent Journalism, With Casey Newton (1)
12:23 Bill Barr's Google 'Antitrust Inquiry' Is A Weaponized Farce (48)
10:48 Cambridge Analytica's Crime Was Not Violating Your Privacy Or Taking Data From Facebook, It Was A Massive Campaign Finance Scam (8)
10:43 Daily Deal: 3ft Magnetic FidgetCable (0)
09:37 Section 230 Basics: There Is No Such Thing As A Publisher-Or-Platform Distinction (18)
06:30 Employees Say Foxconn & Donald Trump's Wisconsin Factory Scam Was An Absurdist Hellscape (16)
03:29 Five Bar Owners Arrested In France For Not Logging Internet Use By Patrons Using Bars' WiFi Connections (24)

Monday

20:27 Judge Shuts Down Vallejo PD's Illegally-Obtained Stingray (8)
15:48 COVID-19 Is Driving The Uptake Of Chess -- And Of Surveillance Tools To Stop Online Players Cheating (7)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.