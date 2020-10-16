Another Anti-Section 230 Bill? Sure, Why Not?
from the another-day,-another-attack-on-free-speech dept
Because there haven't already been enough attempts by Congress this year to attack free speech on the internet, here's another one. Rep. Ted Budd has introduced yet another bill to wipe out Section 230 and undermine free speech online. Of course, he's really just putting his House stamp on the ridiculous and unconstitutional Senate bill released earlier this year by Senators Hawley, Rubio, Loeffler, Cotton and Braun that we took apart at the time. I'm not going to go over all the reasons the bill is ridiculous and unconstitutional. We covered that when it was released in the Senate.
But Budd's "statement" about the bill deserves to be picked apart because it's utter lunacy.
“Recent acts of political censorship by Twitter and Facebook are a disgrace. Big Tech bias has gone too far in suffocating the voices of conservatives across our country. If these companies want to continue to receive legal protection, they should be forced to play by a fair set of rules in good faith. I’m extremely proud to join Sen. Hawley in this fight.”
Everything about this is wrong. Twitter and Facebook are not "censoring." They are moderating. They are saying there is certain speech they don't want to host, and this is their right, just like Fox News or the NY Post get to spew one sided news and the government cannot do anything about it. But they can't demand that other private companies help them promote that nonsense. That's not censorship. It's moderation or discretion. And it's protected by the 1st Amendment. You know, the thing that Rep. Budd swore to protect and uphold.
Imagine if Congress introduced a bill saying that Fox News actually had to be "fair and balanced" and be more positive towards Democrats and Joe Biden. Republicans like Budd would be screaming about how that was an unfair and unconstitutional infringement of Fox News' 1st Amendment rights. And they'd be right. But the desire to ignore all that and compel speech from social media companies just demonstrates that elected officials like Budd are not coming from a place of principled support of the Constitution or free speech. Rather they are pathetic simpletons who think that they can abuse their power to force companies to promote their bullshit.
That's not how it works, and we shouldn't let grifters in Congress get away with pushing such nonsense. Rep. Budd should be ashamed that he's shitting all over the 1st Amendment while pretending to support free speech. His constituents should think deeply about why they've elected someone so willing to sell out the 1st Amendment.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, content moderation, good faith, intermediary liability, josh hawley, section 230, ted budd
Companies: facebook, twitter
Call it the 'Turnabout is Fair Play' bill
Imagine if Congress introduced a bill saying that Fox News actually had to be "fair and balanced" and be more positive towards Democrats and Joe Biden. Republicans like Budd would be screaming about how that was an unfair and unconstitutional infringement of Fox News' 1st Amendment rights.
Normally I'm against performative bills as a waste of time that could be better spend on real things but honestly at this point I would love it if someone were to actually do that, put out a bill making it so that the likes of Fox, Breitbart or Gab had to treat both parties equally, and if they didn't they could be sued or otherwise face penalties to force 'neutrality'.
Sure it would be grossly unconstitutional, and the odds of it being passed would be absolutely nil with the odds of it surviving a challenge in court if it did pass even lower, but it would provide the perfect opportunity to point out the hypocrisy of those trying to attack 230 and allow them to undermine their own arguments at the same time as they argued that congress has no business telling a private company what content they are allowed to show/host.
If they want to try to attack 230 because they don't like the fact that platforms keep showing assholes the door then it's only fair that that be turned against them so they get to see what it would be like were they to 'win' and set the precedent that they want, and while it probably wouldn't be enough to get through to the politicians it might be enough to hammer the lesson home to some of the people they're trying to manipulate.
It's kind of fun to watch this site disintegrate
Really. It is.
Re:
How's that Richard Liebowitz defense fund coming along, bro?
Re: Re:
Facebook is a joke. It is not an open platform. Maybe (maybe) an open platform should be immune from suit for innocent behavior, but huge in-kind contributions to political campaigns to censor credible and important news is disgusting.
Just like Techdirt.
Same disgusting.
Re: Re: Re:
Neutrality isn't a prerequisite for free speech.
Twitter and Facebook are not moderating when REMOVE links.
This is crux of your position, so let's look at actual definitions, not your self-serving one, nor your vague melding. -- These come from an early 90s CD, which is a handy time-capsule in itself to see how masnicks distort words to their purposes.
moderate = adj. 1. within reasonable limits; avoiding excesses or extremes; temperate or restrained 2. mild; calm; gentle; not violent [moderate weather] 3. of average or medium quality, amount, scope, range, etc. [moderate skills, moderate prices] n. a person holding moderate views or opinions, as in politics or religion vt. -ated, -atùing 1. to cause to become moderate; make less extreme, violent, etc.; restrain 2. to preside over (a meeting, etc.) vi. 1. to become moderate 2. to serve as a moderator
censor = n. 1. one of two magistrates in ancient Rome appointed to take the census and, later, to supervise public morals 2. an official with the power to examine publications, movies, television programs, etc. and to remove or prohibit anything considered obscene, libelous, politically objectionable, etc. 3. an official in time of war who reads publications, mail, etc. to remove information that might be useful to the enemy 4. in earlier psychoanalytic theory, and still popularly, a part of the unconscious that serves as the agent of censorship vt. to subject (a book, writer, etc.) to censorship
Stick to Twitter censoring the Biden revelations. -- By those definitions, which is it?
HA! You state they're hosts! They're NOT publishers, then!
You just witlessly dropped a key assertion, silly. They're then MERE hosts trying to prevent others from publishing. That too fits CENSORING.
Here's pithy wit: As Los Angeles Times reporter Matt Pearce put it, "Facebook limiting distribution is a bit like if a company that owned newspaper delivery trucks decided not to drive because it didn't like a story. Does a truck company edit the newspaper? It does now, apparently."
Also see Glen Greenwald's excellent take:
https://theintercept.com/2020/10/15/facebook-and-twitter-cross-a-line-far-more-dangerous-than- what-they-censor/
You're not good at this, Maz. Your bias prevents you, even if had substance.
As final proof, everyone can SEE what happens to dissent here, no matter how mild. IT'S CENSORED. -- Masnick trapped himself long ago into a half-measure euphemized as "hiding", but does claim a right to remove comments which he solicits with plain HTML input box. That violates the site's "form contract" and spirit of Consumer Review Fairness Act, which has no enforcement but does state the current intents of Congress.
