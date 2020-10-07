Donald Trump Now Wants To Repeal Section 230, Which Will Actually Make The Stuff He Complains About Worse
Texas Grand Jury Indicts Netflix For 'Lewd Exhibition' Of Children In Its Movie 'Cuties'

Daily Deal: CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Oct 7th 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable is the perfect everyday cable for anyone who owns many devices. Bring it to charge your MacBook Pro/Air, iPhone, iPad, Android Phones, or even wireless earphones. And rest assured your time is saved -- with universal fast charging support. It's also remarkably durable and long (6.5 ft.). Get one for $25 or two for $45.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Donald Trump Now Wants To Repeal Section 230, Which Will Actually Make The Stuff He Complains About Worse
Texas Grand Jury Indicts Netflix For 'Lewd Exhibition' Of Children In Its Movie 'Cuties'
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Wednesday

12:00 Our New Monetization Experiment: Coil & The Web Monetization Protocol (4)
10:44 Texas Grand Jury Indicts Netflix For 'Lewd Exhibition' Of Children In Its Movie 'Cuties' (17)
10:39 Daily Deal: CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable (0)
09:36 Donald Trump Now Wants To Repeal Section 230, Which Will Actually Make The Stuff He Complains About Worse (34)
06:36 Stop Pretending The Trump GOP Genuinely Cares About Monopoly Power (52)
03:30 After Years Of Claiming It Doesn't Use Facial Recognition Software, The LAPD Admits It Has Used It 30,000 Times Since 2009 (4)

Tuesday

20:40 UK Tribunal To Decide Whether Gov't Agencies Can Continue To Pretend There's A Residency Requirement For FOI Requests (3)
15:44 Federal Court Says City Of Baltimore Must Pay Resident Abused By Cops The Other Half Of Her Settlement (8)
13:29 Reps. Gabbard And Gosar Introduce Ridiculous House Companion To Ridiculous Anti-230 Senate Bill From Senator Kennedy (37)
11:55 New Gear By Techdirt: Nerd Mentality & Nerd Immunity (0)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.