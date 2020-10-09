Internet Of Broken Things Jumps The Shark With IoT Chastity Penis Lock That Can Be Hacked
from the the-lock-not-the-penis dept
Say it with me now: not every last thing needs to be connected to the internet. If we've learned anything through the myriad of posts we have done on the internet of broken things, it's that far too many devices that need not be internet-connected are instead wide open to security flaws and connectivity-related flaws and outages. Pet feeders, so-called smart locks, healthcare devices: all examples of things that have been broken or broken into thanks to their being connected to the internet in wildly insecure manners.
But what if I told you that a lack of basic security could result in a device you bought potentially forcing you to have someone come at your penis with an angle grinder? Well, if you bought a Cell Mate chastity lock, you should damn well be concerned.
U.K.-based security firm Pen Test Partners said the flaw in the Qiui Cellmate internet-connected chastity lock, billed as the “world’s first app controlled chastity device,” could have allowed anyone to remotely and permanently lock in the user’s penis.
The Cellmate chastity lock works by allowing a trusted partner to remotely lock and unlock the chamber over Bluetooth using a mobile app. That app communicates with the lock using an API. But that API was left open and without a password, allowing anyone to take complete control of any user’s device. Because the chamber was designed to lock with a metal ring underneath the user’s penis, the researchers said it may require the intervention of a heavy-duty bolt cutter or an angle grinder to free the user.
A researcher at -- checks notes and chuckles -- Pen Test Partners went on to say that someone exploiting the password-less API could lock "everyone in or out" at will. With no way to override the chastity lock either, you could suddenly cause a lot of people to be locked out of their own genitalia. A more perfect example of how 2020 has 2020'd the world there could not be.
It gest worse. This vulnerability has been known about since at least June. Qiui, a Chinese company, pushed out a new API for new users, but didn't remove the API for existing users. Why? Well, because doing so would cause all existing devices to lock.
Qiui chief executive Jake Guo told TechCrunch that a fix would arrive in August, but that deadline came and went. “We are a basement team,” he said. In a follow-up email explaining the risks to users, Guo said: “When we fix it, it creates more problems.”
As someone who owns a penis, I can assure you this is not what one wants to here when it comes to a large metal lock that determines when I can access it. Nor do I like the idea of bolt-cutters. Or angle grinders. Or tube-smashers. Fine, I made that last one up.
As of this writing, this is all still a problem. Whether any malicious actor has used it to mess with people's dangly bits has not been confirmed officially.
It’s not known if anyone maliciously exploited the vulnerable API. Several user reviews of the app complained that the app had bugs that would cause the device to stay locked.
So, a PSA: if you're going to lock your genitalia up in a small metal vault, make sure it isn't connected to the internet.
Considering their market...
This sounds more like a feature than a bug.
You know...
There's a Darwin Awards comment or three waiting to be made. Which one should I choose?
Re: You know...
Can the same people receive both Darwin Awards and Ig Nobel Prizes?
Man, the CBT crowd is really kicking things up a notch.
Hacking one of those is a real dick move.
I really want to be upset over their horrid security, but my outrage keeps being overwhelmed by laughter.
Wait, wait, wait....
What you're essentially saying here is that these users are getting CockLockBlocked???
Well this gives Locktober a whole new meaning...
Re:
No Nut November.
Re: Re:
More like No Nut Ever Again.
Someone actually did hit the lock button on the broken ones. So, uh. Yeah. That happened.
Re:
sourced from here, which links to original posts on the subject: https://glaceon.social/@gardevoir/105000334435699472
That's new
Usually IoT security results in the users getting screwed, never seen it have the opposite effect before now.
Unintentional double entendre?
"not something I want to here"...
I don't want those tools here either!
E
Without any emergency release mechanism, something as mundane as a dead battery or some RF interference could do the same. Remember that time when garage door openers stopped working in Ottawa Canada?
I can't help but think that anyone stupid enough to buy a "chastity lock" in the 21st century deserves to be locked out of procreation for the good of the human gene pool.
Re:
I had a question with regard to that line of thought: What if the ... uh ...victim of the device is not wearing it by choice? Say, a minor with batshit parents?
Re: Re:
That would seem to be an excellent justification for mandatory counseling for everyone involved(though for different reasons) and potentially taking the kid away for their own safety.
Re: Re:
What? You missed the obvious oneliner: Asking for a friend.
But in answer to your question, I'd say that the minor has more important problems than just a lock on his junk. But said lock could itself be a solution to the other problem, if brought to the attention of the right agency.
How did the cock lock blockers find their targets?
They employed Dick Tracy.
Some Confusion
After reading about this device, it appears that this device is only accessible over Bluetooth not the internet. That limits the damage that can be caused by this attack since you can't just get a bot-net to search for these devices and lock them all. If anything, the lack of actual internet connectivity seems to be an answer to the "don't connect things to the internet that don't need to be connected to the internet" crowd.
I'd make a comment about your penis being bricked, but that kind of sadism really belongs in other message fora....
I've been giggling like a 12 yr old since the idea of ScrewDriving first came up. Wandering around with a BT enabled device & seeing who has what devices stuffed into their orifices (Sadly Back Orifice was already a well known exploit) & then take control of them.
I dared to ask a gay sex toy operation who were pushing yet another BT enabled device if they had done any security checks on the devices (I mean you want me to pay $200+, I should be able to make sure its only accessible to the person I chose.) they blocked me on Twitter. The porn star who was in the advertisement called me a killjoy & to lighten up.
This all came up after a hacker had exploited a IoT buttplug & it was actually feasible to set it up to be a vector to insert (snicker) malicious code.
The video rocks if only see see stick figure men demonstrating on the slides.
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsQ2VWEfduM
We now live in a world where an app enabled dildo can compromise a secure network.
