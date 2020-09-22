How To Nuke Your Reputation: The Nikola Edition
from the going-downhill dept
This isn't so much in vogue as it was in the past, but it still remains true that one's reputation is a scarce resource that can be frittered away easily. And, on these pages at least, it is often equal parts perplexing and funny to watch some folks in the tech space torpedo their own reputations for various reasons. The more shrewd don't always seem to care about this sort of thing, which is how you get the MPAA pirating clips from Google to make its videos, or a law school taking a critic to court only to have the court declare said critic's critique was totally true. Good times.
Which brings us to Trevor Milton, the founder of Nikola Motor Company. Nikola is playing in the electric truck vehicle space. In 2016, Milton announced in an official video that the Nikola One Semi was "fully functional." In fact, one of Milton's chief public concerns at the time was ensuring that nobody could come by and drive away with one of the trucks. The companion video for the Nikola One was posted to YouTube in January of 2018. This video shows the Nikola One chugging down a lonely one-lane road.
Despite all of the fanfare, it's worth noting that the Nikola One never made it into production. Why? Well...
Hindenburg Research published a bombshell report claiming that the Nikola One wasn't close to being fully functional in December 2016. Indeed, Hindenburg published a 2017 text message exchange in which a Nikola employee stated that the company didn't resume work on the truck in the months after the show.
Even more incredible, Hindenburg reported that the truck in the "Nikola One in motion" video wasn't moving under its own power. Rather, Nikola had towed the truck to the top of a shallow hill and let it roll down. The company allegedly tilted the camera to make it look like the truck was traveling under its own power on a level roadway.
Now, on the one hand, that's objectively funny. It's sort of an Adam West's Batman approach to product demonstration. But, on the other hand, now that Milton has admitted the charges above, he's likely in a whole world of trouble. The company has tried to weasel out of this in fairly absurd fashion.
"Nikola never stated its truck was driving under its own propulsion in the video," Nikola wrote. "Nikola described this third-party video on the Company’s social media as 'In Motion.' It was never described as 'under its own propulsion' or 'powertrain driven.' Nikola investors who invested during this period, in which the Company was privately held, knew the technical capability of the Nikola One at the time of their investment."
Not everyone seems to think that's true. The SEC and DOJ are reported to have opened investigations into the company's behavior after these revelations. And, as to the point of Milton's reputation personally, he's out at Nikola.
Milton's resignation came just 10 days after a bombshell research report revealed that Milton wasn't telling the truth in 2016 when he unveiled the company's first product, the Nikola One, and claimed that it "fully functions." Over the weekend, Milton offered (voluntarily, he says) to resign as executive chairman, and Nikola's board accepted his offer. Milton will also relinquish his seat on Nikola's board.
Now, a few items of note. First, Nikola does now have a functioning prototype, the Nikola Two. It's also partnering with several automobile companies and has contracts in place with them.
But for Milton, he loses his position at the company he founded, millions in stock and consulting fees, and has gained infamy as someone who is willing to, at best, mislead the public about his companies' products. Your reputation is a scarce good. Frittering it away by turning the camera on an angle probably isn't the best move.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: electric truks, electric vehicles, fake videos, nikola one, trevor milton
Companies: nikola
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Does this mean…
That the Truck's acceleration is 21.938 (mph)/s?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
... and like that, it's gone
Reputations are funny things.
They can take months if not years to build up, slowly but surely showing by word and deed what kind of person or company you are, demonstrating that your word can be trusted, your claims about your products taken at face value, but get caught lying even once on the wrong thing and all that work goes up in smoke, your reputation reduced simply to 'liar' and 'not to be trusted', and if you thought it was hard work building it up the first time that second time is going to be exponentially worse.
In short, if you're going to sell your reputation do not do so lightly, as it can be one of the most valuable commodities you can get and all but impossible to regain once lost.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: ... and like that, it's gone
And then there are the Richard Liebowitzes of the world, who put their foot in so much shit that they might as well be walking in an Elephant's laystall…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Don't worry, Trump will hire him...
He's proven that he's willing to lie publicly in grandiose fashion, one of Trump's only qualifications for holding any position in "his administration".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Before the effluent hit the aerial impeller...
There have been a number of youtube videos purporting to show that TM is a long-time fraudster. For instance: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJHObTFu75LOjJcmeAU5THA
Meanwhile, this is the same Nikola that sued/is suing Tesla over the door placement on its upcoming semi. For over a billion. Seems they got a design patent on their semi design. Which, if I recall correctly, was mocked up after Tesla publicly revealed their design. Nothing sketchy there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply