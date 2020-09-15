Because Too Many People Still Don't Know Why The EARN IT Bill Is Terrible, Here's A Video

Ninth Circuit Appeals Court May Have Raised The Bar On Notifying Defendants About Secretive Surveillance Techniques
Tue, Sep 15th 2020 3:34pmCathy Gellis

The biggest problem with all the proposals to reform Section 230 is that way too many people don't understand *why* they are a terrible idea. And the EARN IT bill is one of the worst of the worst, because it does not just break Section 230 but also so much more, yet too many people remain oblivious to the issues.

Obviously there's more education to be done, and towards that end Stanford's Riana Pfefferkorn and I recently gave this presentation at the Crypto and Privacy Village at Defcon. The first part is a crash course in Section 230 and how it does the important work it does in protecting the online ecosystem. The second part is an articulation of all the reasons the EARN IT bill in particular is terrible and the specific damage it would do to encryption and civil liberties, along with ruining Section 230 and everything important that it advances.

We'll keep explaining in every way we can why Section 230 should be preserved and the EARN IT bill should be repudiated, but if you're the kind of person who prefers AV explanations, then this video is for you.

(Note: there's a glitch in the video at the beginning. Once it goes dark, skip ahead to about 3 minutes 20 seconds and it will continue.)

Filed Under: earn it act, encryption, section 230

Reader Comments

    Glenn, 15 Sep 2020 @ 6:56pm

    Freedom of Speech is a right, not a privilege. You don't have to "EARN IT" (or any other Constitutionally-protected rights). 230 enables and protects Freedom of Speech. Every American should by nature understand this. Any American who doesn't is not an American at all.

