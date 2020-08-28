China's Efforts To Hide Its Muslim Concentration Camps Helped Reporters To Find Them
As Speakers At The RNC Whined About Big Tech Bias, You Could Only Watch The Full Convention Because Of 'Big Tech'

Daily Deal: The Green Thumb Gardening Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Aug 28th 2020 10:46amDaily Deal

Learn a new hobby with the Green Thumb Gardening Bundle. You'll learn the basics for caring for houseplants, succulents, grass, herbs, and more. Courses also cover garden design, plant propagation, pruning, and building your own planters. The bundle is on sale for $20.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

China's Efforts To Hide Its Muslim Concentration Camps Helped Reporters To Find Them
As Speakers At The RNC Whined About Big Tech Bias, You Could Only Watch The Full Convention Because Of 'Big Tech'
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Friday

13:42 Wireless Carriers Once Again Fight Efforts At More Accurate Wireless Availability Maps (0)
12:00 The Trust & Safety Professional Association: Advancing The Trust And Safety Profession Through A Shared Community Of Practice (0)
10:51 As Speakers At The RNC Whined About Big Tech Bias, You Could Only Watch The Full Convention Because Of 'Big Tech' (8)
10:46 Daily Deal: The Green Thumb Gardening Bundle (0)
09:42 China's Efforts To Hide Its Muslim Concentration Camps Helped Reporters To Find Them (1)
06:37 U.S. Cable Broadband Monopolies Close In On 70% Broadband Market Share (3)
03:31 Federal Court: No, You Fucking May Not Force Your Way Into A Home And Strip Search Six Very Young Children (26)

Thursday

19:47 Aldi, Brewdog Brand War Ends In The Best Possible Way: Collaboration (11)
15:46 It's Time To Start Dismantling One Of The Nation's Oldest Racist Institutions: Law Enforcement (177)
13:49 Mass Biometric Scanning Of Students Is COVID-19's Latest Dystopian Twist (4)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.