On Appeal, 'Star Trek Discovery' Still Doesn't Infringe On Video Game's Copyright

Wed, Aug 26th 2020 7:26pm Timothy Geigner

As one of the most beloved science fiction series in history, it's no surprise that the Star Trek franchise has seen its share of intellectual property flare ups. With Viacom manning the IP enforcement guns, it only makes sense that the series has been the subject of the company's failed attempt to pretend Fair Use doesn't exist, the company's failed attempts at copyright enforcement taking down an authorized Star Trek panel, and the company's failed attempt to actually be good humans to the series' adoring fans.

But this is not a story of Viacom failing at yet another thing. Instead, Viacom/CBS, along with Netflix, won in court, defeating an appeal by a video game maker that tried to claim that one episode of Star Trek Discovery infringed on the copyrights for a video game.

CBS and Netflix re-affirmed an earlier win in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit over a copyright infringement lawsuit filed against both companies due to a plotline in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery that a video game creator alleged infringed upon the plot of his unreleased game. The video game was about a giant tardigrade who traveled through outer space and a similar creature played a key role in Star Trek Discover Season 1.

After the Second Circuit lower court had already dismissed the claims, the Court of Appeals agreed in upholding the lower court ruling that both the video game and the TV show were relying on uncopyrightable scientific facts about tardigrades and their ability to survive in outer space.

While it's a wonder the lawsuit was ever filed in the first place, why in the world Anas Osama Ibrahim Abdin went on to appeal that initial ruling is a complete mystery. The issue at hand was a story arch in the first season of Discovery which dealt with a giant tardigrade. Tardigrades are real life, tiny creatures that typically survive within water droplets. The most interesting aspect of tardigrades is that they have been shown to have been able to survive in the vacuum of outer space. Abdin's video game also dealt with tardigrades that survived the outer reaches of space. On essentially this basis alone, Abdin filed both his original suit and the appeal.

This is yet another instance where the idea/expression dichotomy of copyright law comes into play. This dichotomy dictates that copyright can be afforded to specific expression, but not to a general idea. And certainly not to an idea comprised essentially of real life scientific discovery. So, if Discovery told the same story about the same tardigrade creature, merely having a tardigrade in its plot is not somehow infringement just because both works are set in space.

While "[t]he distinction between an idea and its expression is an elusive one," Crichton, 84 F.3d at 587-88, Abdin's space-traveling tardigrade is an unprotectible idea because it is a generalized expression of a scientific fact -namely, the known ability of a tardigrade to survive in space.

While the court's opinion is 40 pages long, that one paragraph does all of its work in affirming the lower court's ruling.

Filed Under: anas osama ibrahim abdin, copyright, discovery, star trek, tardigrade, video game
Companies: cbs, netflix

  • identicon
    Crafty Coyote, 26 Aug 2020 @ 7:51pm

    What surprises me is that after the initial ruling found baseless, why wasn't double jeopardy invoked to prevent a second trial from even taking place?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Crafty Coyote, 26 Aug 2020 @ 8:15pm

    Well, double jeopardy laws are there to help defendants so they don't have to end up in wars of attrition if they are innocent or have to pay up double if guilty. Also, Abdin going behind the court's back to find another court to try and get the original hearing overturned seems mighty disrespectful to me. Reminds me of when I'd "staff-split" the teachers at my school by shopping around to get something I wanted.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 26 Aug 2020 @ 8:44pm

      You need a few quick, horribly simplified lessons on this subject.

      1. “Double jeopardy” refers to criminal law — that is, the defendant cannot be tried for that same crime in the same jurisdiction (thank you, Fifth Amendment). For a more thorough primer, read the Wikipedia article on double jeopardy (the link will take you the United States section of the page).

      2. Lawsuits are civil actions, not criminal cases. Double jeopardy doesn’t apply to civil actions (so far as I know).

      3. Much like the results of a criminal proceeding can be appealed by a convicted defendant, the results of a lawsuit can be appealed to a higher court by the losing side of the suit if they believe they have a point of appeal that could lead to the overturning of a ruling. That isn’t “going behind the court's back”; it’s going through the system as intended.

      4. Lawsuits that end up in the hands of the Supreme Court of the United States often go through several appeals before the Supreme Court decides whether it will hear the case. That is how the legal system works in the United States. Again, it isn’t “going behind the court's back” — it’s procedure, plain and simple.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Aug 2020 @ 8:51pm

    Cue the lawsuits over licensing for this WIP/unreleased game sometime in the future.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PaulT (profile), 26 Aug 2020 @ 11:01pm

    " While it's a wonder the lawsuit was ever filed in the first place, why in the world Anas Osama Ibrahim Abdin went on to appeal that initial ruling is a complete mystery"

    His lawyer wanted more money and spun tales of untold millions if he won the lottery on this one?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Aug 2020 @ 11:54pm

      Re:

      Or had a bone to pick with Viacom, and pounced on the possibility that the judge would be on the side of the smaller creator fighting against the entity who's known for being pretty fucked up when it comes to copyright.

      Smaller creators tend to forget that they can be pretty messed up themselves when it comes to copyright.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


