Daily Deal: Taskolly Project Manager

Tue, Aug 25th 2020

Taskolly is an easy, flexible, and visual way to manage your projects and organize anything. It's software that will help you and your team manage work and tasks so you can increase your productivity. Easily plan, collaborate, organize, and deliver projects of all sizes, on time, by using a single project planning software equipped with all of the right tools, all in one place. There are three tiers on sale: Pro Plan (5 users) for $39, Business Plan (10 users) for $59, and Enterprise Plan (unlimited users) for $149.

