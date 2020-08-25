New Face Masks: The First & Fourth Emojiments

We've got two new additions to our line of face masks in the Techdirt store on Threadless: our popular emoji-fied versions of the First and Fourth Amendments. We've considered adding more amendments to this line, but not all of them translate so easily — so for now, you can enjoy these two extremely important ones in face mask form!

All the face masks are available in two versions (premium and standard) as well as youth sizes. And of course, the designs are also available on a wide variety of other products including t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, buttons, and more! Check out the Techdirt store on Threadless and order yours today.

