So Now We Needed Another Ridiculous Executive Order About TikTok That Goes Beyond The President's Authority?
FBI Lawyer Criminally Charged For Lying To The FISA Court

Daily Deal: The Learning Apps Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Aug 17th 2020 10:40amDaily Deal

The Learning Apps Bundle is a hub of over 50 of the best educational apps for kids that makes learning fun and entertaining. These apps are aimed at kids of all ages from toddlers to teens. They offer apps for basics animal names and sounds, alphabets, and numbers, and up to complicated topics of math and physics. All these apps are interactive and easy to use. The bundle is on sale for $20.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

So Now We Needed Another Ridiculous Executive Order About TikTok That Goes Beyond The President's Authority?
FBI Lawyer Criminally Charged For Lying To The FISA Court
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Monday

15:35 Confused Critic Of Section 230 Now In Charge Of NTIA (6)
13:40 Google Responds To Hong Kong's New National Security Law By Rejecting Its Government's Requests For Data (4)
12:05 It Doesn't Make Sense To Treat Ads The Same As User Generated Content (17)
10:44 FBI Lawyer Criminally Charged For Lying To The FISA Court (9)
10:40 Daily Deal: The Learning Apps Bundle (0)
09:32 So Now We Needed Another Ridiculous Executive Order About TikTok That Goes Beyond The President's Authority? (18)
06:23 Charter Spectrum Tells FCC Broadband Caps Are 'Popular' As It Tries To Kill Merger Conditions Preventing Them (35)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (0)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: August 9th - 15th (0)

Friday

19:39 Just As The Postal Service Is Being Dismantled To Prevent The Handling Of Mail In Ballots, It Tries To Patent Blockchain Voting By Mail (188)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.