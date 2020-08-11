Scientists Forced To Change Names Of Human Genes Because Of Microsoft's Failure To Patch Excel
 
from the monkii-around dept

Tue, Aug 11th 2020 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

The standard operating procedure for most companies is to freak out about copycat products, and usually to use intellectual property laws to fight them tooth and nail — even at the expense of other aspects of the business that could use a lot more attention. Today, we're talking to the founder of a company that takes a more nuanced, less panicked approach: Dan Vinson is the creator of Monkii Bars, which launched with a Kickstarter that embraced and celebrated people making DIY copies, and he joins us this week to discuss a better way to think about copycats, and the advantages it brings.

Filed Under: copycat, copying, dan vinson, podcast
Companies: monkii

