State Department Announces That Great Firewall For The US; Blocks Chinese Apps & Equipment
Forget banning TikTok, the Trump State Department just suggested it wants to basically ban China from the internet. Rather than promoting an open internet and the concept of openness, it appears that under this administration we're slamming the gates shut and setting up the Great American Firewall for the internet. Under the guise of what it calls the Clean Network to Safeguard America, last night Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a program that is full of vague statements, that could, in practice, fragment the internet.
This is incredibly disappointing on multiple levels. While other countries -- especially China, but also Iran and Russia -- have created their own fragmented internet, the US used to stand for an open internet across the globe. Indeed, for whatever complaints we had about the State Department during the Obama administration (and we had many complaints), its commitment to an open internet was very strong and meaningful. That's clearly now gone. The "Clean Network to Safeguard America" consists of five programs that can be summed up as "fuck you China."
- Clean Carrier: To ensure untrusted People’s Republic of China (PRC) carriers are not connected with U.S. telecommunications networks. Such companies pose a danger to U.S. national security and should not provide international telecommunications services to and from the United States.
- Clean Store: To remove untrusted applications from U.S. mobile app stores. PRC apps threaten our privacy, proliferate viruses, and spread propaganda and disinformation. American’s most sensitive personal and business information must be protected on their mobile phones from exploitation and theft for the CCP’s benefit.
- Clean Apps: To prevent untrusted PRC smartphone manufacturers from pre-installing –or otherwise making available for download – trusted apps on their apps store. Huawei, an arm of the PRC surveillance state, is trading on the innovations and reputations of leading U.S. and foreign companies. These companies should remove their apps from Huawei’s app store to ensure they are not partnering with a human rights abuser.
- Clean Cloud: To prevent U.S. citizens’ most sensitive personal information and our businesses’ most valuable intellectual property, including COVID-19 vaccine research, from being stored and processed on cloud-based systems accessible to our foreign adversaries through companies such as Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent.
- Clean Cable: To ensure the undersea cables connecting our country to the global internet are not subverted for intelligence gathering by the PRC at hyper scale. We will also work with foreign partners to ensure that undersea cables around the world aren’t similarly subject to compromise.
I certainly understand the arguments that certain Chinese companies and technologies may be conducting surveillance on Americans (even though investigations into both Huawei and TikTok haven't shown anything out of the ordinary), but this approach is incredibly short-sighted. First of all, it goes against the basic American stance on openness, especially regarding the internet. That just damages what little moral high ground we had left to stand on regarding the internet.
Second, all this does is justify the Chinese approach. Make no mistake about it, China will turn around and use this to justify its (much worse) practices, by saying "look, even the Americans filter out "foreign" apps and services." Giving the Chinese ammo like that is so incredibly short-sighted.
Third, so much of American technology is still made in China -- including pretty much every electronic gadget and IOT and "smart" device that fills everyone's homes these days. This is going to backfire in so many ways. The trade war and tariffs have already hit parts of the technology industry hard, and this move will certainly lead to retaliation in all sorts of ways -- potentially having a massive impact on American firms being able to make use of factories and technology from China. That will have ripple effects throughout the economy and will likely limit certain innovation possibilities. Indeed, this may even allow Chinese firms to justify abusing technology to do the kinds of surveillance people are now freaked out about.
Fourth, it will allow China to expand its influence elsewhere in the world, showing how the US can't be trusted and plays favorites with its own companies through protectionism.
In short, this is the kind of short-sighted policy that we're all too familiar with from the Trump Administration, but which will do significant damage to the US in the process.
Snowden says Hi
Exchange every “China” with “US” (and “adversary” with “partner/bully”) and you would be in our European (rest-of-the-world-ian) shoes. I don’t like my privacy/business secrets invaded by China, obviously. But it seems the US forgot they’re doing pretty much the same thing with everyone on the planet, adversary or ally. Don’t buy Huawei rings quite hollow when the alternative is equally compromised.
Re: Snowden says Hi
I suspect that the only real point of contention is that china's spies refuse to share what they get; if they were willing to hand the NSA and other USG agencies a copy of that information the protests against their nefarious actions would likely mostly dry right up(not entirely mind, got to have a Big Bad to act as a scapegoat/distraction after all).
Re: Snowden says Hi
No need to go in the back door when the front is wide open
Well no, but that's the thing, this isn't actually doing anything about that. As this article and others in the past have noted if the concern really is 'the chinese government is spying on the public' then there are much better targets of concern than a few large companies that just so happen to be Trump's current punching bags/distractions.
Third, so much of American technology is still made in China -- including pretty much every electronic gadget and IOT and "smart" device that fills everyone's homes these days.
'Stop trying to save lives damnit, we have profits to make!'
Clean Cloud: To prevent U.S. citizens’ most sensitive personal information and our businesses’ most valuable intellectual property, including COVID-19 vaccine research, from being stored and processed on cloud-based systems accessible to our foreign adversaries through companies such as Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent.
That's a rather damning inclusion there, lumping in 'vaccination research related to a global pandemic' as 'valuable intellectual property', as though the money to be made from it it matters more than the lives that it could save, but I suppose it's also entirely consistent so...
As for the general order this is going to blow up in their faces spectacularly, as given how much tech and other products the US gets from china the administration just handed the country a huge bargaining lever, as they can simply point out that if america doesn't want anything to do with china then great, china will look elsewhere and the US can figure out what to do without them.
Trump's pissing match with china, indifference to anything that doesn't impact him personally and his need to have some great big boogie-man to scare his cultists into line just screwed the country yet again it looks like.
Why not a clean tax bill as well
If a company has paid 100% of the applicable United States taxes it should be given more protection and be immune from foreign countries trying to tie it up in bogus legal cases. Facebook, Google and others will be out of luck due to their love of hiding tax money from our government.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Our profits went down and so do your 'donations'.'
Facebook, Google and others will be out of luck due to their love of hiding tax money from our government.
Along with a good number of republican supporting companies I'm sure, which would make that a huge no-no for the administration.
"Clean Store: To remove untrusted applications from U.S. mobile app stores. PRC apps threaten our privacy, proliferate viruses, and spread propaganda and disinformation. American’s most sensitive personal and business information must be protected on their mobile phones from exploitation and theft for the CCP’s benefit."
But they its okay if the information is exploited and stolen for the benefit of anyone else, including the US government and US businesses?
Internet Balkanization
This is a discussion that started in the 1980s... when the precursor to the modern Internet was funded by the US DoD (ARPAnet) and Education (NSFnet). Anytime someone did something we didn't like there were always people (and still are) who said "We done built-in. Disconnect those who can't git along." There were also those who said "We all should learn to communicate... that's what brings us together."
It IS disappointing the US government under this F.Upped administration is pandering to the isolationists. Nothing new, just now they're applying it to the Internet.
As Tim said... it's a bad idea all around. I'm an Internet security consultant, but don't listen to me... listen to Bruce Schneier, Brian Krebs, and others who have expounded on this in depth
I don't care if the Chinese government gets a list of what I bought from Target or Walmart or Amazon last week. Yet even so I use 2FA with AMZ, secure all transactions with SSL (HTTPS), and EVERY credit card purchase can be stopped within minutes.
If you have compartmentalized or FOUO or sensitive information, DO NOT PUT IT ON THE PUBLIC INTERNET.
This isn't a "Chyna" problem or a "Russia" problem or an "Iran" problem. This is a "people failing to take responsibility for securing their data" problem. Not victim blaming... just stating the obvious.
E
This would all violate the first amendment right? so it would be very hard to Great Firewall For The US let alone Internet Balkanization.
The United States used to . . .
stand for a lot of cool, high moral ground stuff. How much of it was real, how much was just good intentions, and how much was plain old nationalist BS is a topic that can be debated at length.
But the government has increasingly been dropping any pretenses, and flat out stating (almost) that we are just another tin-pot dictator, authoritarian, corrupt, oligarchical, police state "banana republic," just like the countries we used to call out for that kind of behavior. The main difference is that we have nukes, killer drones, cruise missiles, aircraft carriers, a global surveillance network, etc, which makes us much more dangerous than most of the other countries like that.
It is a very bad direction to be taking, and, as Mike points out, it is sure to come back and bite us in the collective butt, probably sooner rather than later.
