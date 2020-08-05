Judge Hits District Attorney Who Issued Fake Subpoenas With A $50,000 Penalty For Blowing Off Records Requests
 
Techdirt Podcast Episode 249: The Greenhouse Privacy Wrapup
 

Techdirt Podcast Episode 250: Modeling The Pandemic

Bleeding Edge

from the different-approaches dept

Wed, Aug 5th 2020 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, nobody really knows what's going to happen — especially if kids start going back to school. Statistical models of the possibilities abound, but this week we're joined by some people who are taking a different approach: John Cordier and Don Burke are the founders of Epistemix, which is using a new agent-based modeling approach to figure out what the future of the pandemic might look like.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: coronavirus, covid, health, pandemic, podcast
Companies: epistemix

1 Comment | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    hij (profile), 5 Aug 2020 @ 1:29pm

    Document your work

    They should be careful. People react badly when they hear things they do not want hear. For example, some in the US Congress have called for formal investigations into the models because they predicted bad things.

    Investigate the modelers

    There is not anything that cannot be politicized these days.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Judge Hits District Attorney Who Issued Fake Subpoenas With A $50,000 Penalty For Blowing Off Records Requests
 
Techdirt Podcast Episode 249: The Greenhouse Privacy Wrapup
 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 250: Modeling The Pandemic (1)

Tuesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 249: The Greenhouse Privacy Wrapup (0)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.