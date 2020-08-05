Techdirt Podcast Episode 250: Modeling The Pandemic
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, nobody really knows what's going to happen — especially if kids start going back to school. Statistical models of the possibilities abound, but this week we're joined by some people who are taking a different approach: John Cordier and Don Burke are the founders of Epistemix, which is using a new agent-based modeling approach to figure out what the future of the pandemic might look like.
Filed Under: coronavirus, covid, health, pandemic, podcast
Companies: epistemix
Document your work
They should be careful. People react badly when they hear things they do not want hear. For example, some in the US Congress have called for formal investigations into the models because they predicted bad things.
Investigate the modelers
There is not anything that cannot be politicized these days.
