Techdirt Podcast Episode 250: Modeling The Pandemic

from the different-approaches dept

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, nobody really knows what's going to happen — especially if kids start going back to school. Statistical models of the possibilities abound, but this week we're joined by some people who are taking a different approach: John Cordier and Don Burke are the founders of Epistemix, which is using a new agent-based modeling approach to figure out what the future of the pandemic might look like.

Filed Under: coronavirus, covid, health, pandemic, podcast

Companies: epistemix