Techdirt's think tank, the Copia Institute, is working with the Trust & Safety Professional Association and its sister organization, the Trust & Safety Foundation, to produce an ongoing series of case studies about content moderation decisions. These case studies are presented in a neutral fashion, not aiming to criticize or applaud any particular decision, but to highlight the many different challenges that content moderators face and the tradeoffs they result in. Find more case studies here on Techdirt and on the TSF website.
The TikTok Clusterfuck: Trump To Order Chinese Owner To Sell, Microsoft To Buy, And Competition Continues
 
Moderation Of Racist Content Leads To Removal Of Non-Racist Pages & Posts (2020)
 

Content Moderation Case Studies: Misleading Information From Official Sources (2020)

Say That Again

from the protest-edition dept

Fri, Jul 31st 2020 3:54pmCopia Institute

Summary: With news breaking so rapidly, it’s possible that even major newspapers or official sources may get information wrong. Social media sites, like Twitter, need to determine how to deal with “news” tweets that later turn out to be misleading -- even when coming from major news organizations, citing official government organizations.

With widespread protests around the United States calling attention to police brutality and police activity disproportionately targeting the black community, the NY Post tweeted a link to an article discussing an internal communication by the NY Police Department (NYPD) warning of “concrete disguised as ice cream cups” that were supposedly found at some of the protests, with the clear implication being that this was a way to disguise items that could be used for violence or property destruction.

The article was criticized widely by people who pointed out that the items in fact appear to be part of a standard process for testing concrete mixtures, with the details of each mixture written on the side of the containers. Since these were found at a construction site, it seems likely that the NYPD’s “alert” was, at best, misleading.

In response to continuing criticism, the NY Post made a very minor edit to the story, noting only that the markings on the cups make them “resemble concrete sample tests commonly used on construction sites.” However, the story and its title remained unchanged and the NY Post retweeted it a day later -- leading some to question why the NY Post was publishing misinformation, even if it was accurately reporting the content of an internal police memo.

Questions for Twitter:

  • Should it flag potentially misleading tweets when published in major media publications, such as the NY Post?
  • Should it matter if the information originated at an official government source, such as the NYPD?
  • How much investigation should be done to determine the accuracy (or not) of the internal police report? How should the NY Post’s framing of the story reflect this investigation?
  • Does it matter that the NY Post retweeted the story a day after the details were credibly called into question?

Questions and policy implications to consider:

  • Do different publications require different standards of review?
  • Does it matter if underlying information is coming from a governmental organization?
  • If a media report accurately reports on the content of an underlying report that is erroneous or misleading, does that make the report itself misleading?
  • How much does wider context (protests, accusations of violence, etc.) need to be considered when making determinations regarding moderation?
Resolution: To date, Twitter has left the tweets up, and the NY Post article remains online with only the very minor edit that was added a few hours after the article received widespread criticism. The NY Post tweets have not received any fact check or other moderation to date. There are, however, many replies and quote tweets calling out what people feel to be misleading aspects of the story (as well as plenty from people taking the content of the story at face value, and worrying about how the items might be used for violence).

Filed Under: case studies, content moderation, nypd, police, protests

2 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 31 Jul 2020 @ 4:38pm

    (...and worrying about how the items might be used for violence).

    Ban all of the everyday objects. @@

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 31 Jul 2020 @ 4:41pm

    Pretend it was tweeted by Trump

    If this came from Trump, how would it have been handled. Now treat everything the same way or yes you are guilty of creating a echo chamber that will lead to the re-election of the sitting president.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

The TikTok Clusterfuck: Trump To Order Chinese Owner To Sell, Microsoft To Buy, And Competition Continues
 
Moderation Of Racist Content Leads To Removal Of Non-Racist Pages & Posts (2020)
 
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Friday

15:54 Content Moderation Case Studies: Misleading Information From Official Sources (2020) (2)

Wednesday

16:08 Moderation Of Racist Content Leads To Removal Of Non-Racist Pages & Posts (2020) (36)

Friday

15:42 Content Moderation Case Study: Talking About Racism On Social Media (2019) (56)

Wednesday

15:31 Content Moderation Case Study: Can An Open Encyclopedia Handle Disinformation? (2005) (20)
More arrow

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.