Daily Deal: Film And Cinematography Mastery Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Film and Cinematography Mastery Bundle will teach you how to write, shoot, and distribute your own films. One course walks you through every step of the film making process, from writing a screenplay to picking the right distribution method, and it comes with bonus materials including sample spreadsheets, contracts, and additional resources. Another course takes on the basics of cinematography, like choosing the right camera, ISO, frame rate, shutter speed, etc., and broadens your understanding of camera movement, and working with a production team. The final course shows you how to create professional videos with the equipment you already have, and take a look at ideal equipment to buy, techniques for getting better shots, and much more. It's on sale for $29.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal