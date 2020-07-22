Content Moderation Case Study: Can An Open Encyclopedia Handle Disinformation? (2005)

Techdirt's think tank, the Copia Institute, is working with the Trust & Safety Professional Association and its sister organization, the Trust & Safety Foundation, to produce an ongoing series of case studies about content moderation decisions. These case studies are presented in a neutral fashion, not aiming to criticize or applaud any particular decision, but to highlight the many different challenges that content moderators face and the tradeoffs they result in. Find more case studies here on Techdirt and on the TSF website.
from the disinfo-on-an-open-platform dept

Wed, Jul 22nd 2020

Summary: Wikipedia was founded in 2001 and the open encyclopedia that anyone could edit grew much faster than most people (including its founders) expected. In 2005, one of the first big controversies concerning disinformation on Wikipedia arose, when journalist and political figure John Seigenthaler wrote an article in USA Today calling out claims on Wikipedia that, among other things, he was involved in the assassinations of both John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy (for whom he worked for a time).

The entry in question read:

John Seigenthaler Sr. was the assistant to Attorney General Robert Kennedy in the early 1960s. For a short time, he was thought to have been directly involved in the Kennedy assassinations of both John, and his brother, Bobby. Nothing was ever proven.

John Seigenthaler moved to the Soviet Union in 1972, and returned to the United States in 1984.

He started one of the country's largest public relations firms shortly thereafter.

Two months before publishing the USA Today article, Seigenthaler reached out to Wikipedia cofounder Jimmy Wales and requested that his entry be deleted. It was, but other Wikipedia users soon brought it back, leading Seigenthaler to publish the story.

Seigenthaler referred to this entire incident as “character assassination” and it suddenly put the fact checking of Wikipedia into tremendous focus, leading some to question whether or not the site could even survive.

Seigenthaler’s article raised many questions about Wikipedia, how it was edited, and how reliable it was as a research tool. For years, Seigenthaler insisted he wouldn’t edit his own entry because it would lend legitimacy to the service that he wanted no part of.

The controversy received widespread media coverage, and raised many questions about how Wikipedia can and should deal with misinformation on its platform while staying true to its principles and concept as an encyclopedia built on anyone’s contributions.

Decisions to be made by Wikipedia:

  • Should it step in and edit Seigenthaler’s entry?
  • Should it block attempts to restore the false information?
  • Should it block further edits and lock down Seigenthaler’s page?
  • Should it change its overall policies regarding open editing?

Questions and policy implications to consider:

  • Are there ways to limit “vandalism” on an open system?
  • Were certain pages at greater risk of false information that others? If so, how should that difference be handled?
  • Will any changes decrease the trust people have in Wikipedia?
  • Will any changes increase the trust people have in Wikipedia?
Resolution: In some ways the controversy itself solved the “problem” in that the widespread attention resulted in many Wikipedia editors/users making sure that Seigenthaler’s entry was accurate. However, it also prompted Wikipedia to implement some wider changes, including restricting the ability to create new pages to registered users, and creating a new editing policy regarding “biographies of living persons.” A few years later, it adjusted the policy some more to push for a more thorough review of edits to pages about living individuals.

Just weeks after the incident and controversy, Nature published a study claiming that Wikipedia was equally as reliable as the esteemed Encyclopedia Britannica.

Seigenthaler continued to question the entire Wikipedia concept for years. Separately, while in the USA Today piece, Seigenthaler detailed his failed efforts to track down who had made the edits (including explaining how he considered possible legal action), the person who created the page, Brian Chase came forward a few weeks after the story went viral, saying it was just a joke that he regretted.

Filed Under: case study, content moderation, disinformation, john segenthaler
Companies: wikipedia

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Upstream (profile), 22 Jul 2020 @ 4:00pm

    Timely topic

    This problem has surfaced again recently with the back-and-forth editing of the Kamala Harris Wikipedia page for clearly political reasons, as rumors spread that she may become Biden's running mate. Apparently, what you see on that page may depend on which side of the net the ping pong ball is on when you happen view the page.

    There have apparently been several other instances of this problem over the years. I seem to remember Hillary Clinton's Wikipedia page being the target of some politically motivated edits at some point.

    And, as was pointed out in the article, it may be something of a self-fixing problem, maybe due some some corollary of the Streisand Effect.

    In general, though, Wikipedia seems to be one of the big success stories, to at least some small extent fulfilling the early visions of the open Internet becoming a grand repository of all human knowledge.

  • identicon
    Daydream, 22 Jul 2020 @ 6:18pm

    Isn't it standard practice to add references and citations when including claims on a Wikipedia page?

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 22 Jul 2020 @ 6:50pm

      Re:

      Not sure of the specific rules for that stuff, but even when you have a bunch of truth, with reliable citations, what gets included versus what is not included can make a huge difference, particularly if you are trying to influence people's opinion of someone.

  • icon
    klarg (profile), 22 Jul 2020 @ 6:38pm

    Wikipedia

    Wikipedia has what is probably the most pragmatic system of oversight/error correction (for an open internet site).

    It is much more truthier than the White House. Or Fox News.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jul 2020 @ 7:30pm

    Yup, remember hearing of that controversy and it’s among one of the more prominent anti-Wikipedia examples that exists today. Wikipedia is largely accurate and you can count on it most of the time to get reliable information. More often not the issue is that the data is outdated, not necessarily inaccurate or worse, intentionally false or defamatory. I remember someone editing Damon Dash’s Wikipedia page to say that he was “broke”, apparently this the claim was so hurtful to Mr. Dash’s feelings he contacted the legal department of the Wikipedia Foundation and they had the article locked down from any non-administrator edits for a solid two years. So much for community moderation.

    Moderation of users’ conduct on Wikipedia is a whole other story. If anyone’s familiar with the English Wikipedia community, they may know of the administrator Fram and how his blunt enforcement of Wikipedia rules ruffled a few feathers from the Foundation which owns Wikipedia. From what I remember he lost his administrator status and was banned, but successfully appealed after the community protesting the Foundation’s actions as an overreach. Fram himself apparently was a bit of a stern administator, he edited according to the rules, but wasn’t nice and that’s what got him banned.

    My account is banned indefinitely for a similar reason. One insult to some frilly editor and edits I made YEARS ago get taken out of context and put on display to brand me an anti-semite. You get a limited amount of time to make your case as to not get banned, and if you miss that opportunity, adios. Sucks that I have to evade the shit, but I still rise above the community and appreciate Wikipedia for what it’s best known for - its articles.

