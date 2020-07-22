Daily Deal: ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch
ChronoWatch has all the features you need. It has 16 main functions including activity tracking, sleep monitor, message and call notification, alarm, and more. It's waterproof so you can go all out with your workout routines. It comes with a 1.4" colorful display and full capacitive touch supporting taps and swipes. Simply download the Da Fit app on your phone and pair it via Bluetooth. With 3 hours of charge, this watch lasts up to 7 days of use. It's on sale for $37.
Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.
I love the special watches.
There are so many.
Even with heart rate, oxy, and Now Blood pressure.
There is only 1 thing that would make them better/nicer/more interesting.
Being able to add, Different progs/apps, then the ones for sports.
Just a few others, like weather, Audio record, Sun meter for Suntan protection.. Its all in there, but not used.
