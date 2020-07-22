If Twitter Shuts Down Trump's Account For Repeat Infringement Then Will Trump Fans Finally Realize That Copyright Is The Problem?
DHS Is Engaging In Domestic Surveillance To Protect The Homeland Against Threats To Statues

Daily Deal: ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Jul 22nd 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

ChronoWatch has all the features you need. It has 16 main functions including activity tracking, sleep monitor, message and call notification, alarm, and more. It's waterproof so you can go all out with your workout routines. It comes with a 1.4" colorful display and full capacitive touch supporting taps and swipes. Simply download the Da Fit app on your phone and pair it via Bluetooth. With 3 hours of charge, this watch lasts up to 7 days of use. It's on sale for $37.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

1 Comment | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    ECA (profile), 22 Jul 2020 @ 1:35pm

    I love the special watches.

    There are so many.
    Even with heart rate, oxy, and Now Blood pressure.

    There is only 1 thing that would make them better/nicer/more interesting.

    Being able to add, Different progs/apps, then the ones for sports.
    Just a few others, like weather, Audio record, Sun meter for Suntan protection.. Its all in there, but not used.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

If Twitter Shuts Down Trump's Account For Repeat Infringement Then Will Trump Fans Finally Realize That Copyright Is The Problem?
DHS Is Engaging In Domestic Surveillance To Protect The Homeland Against Threats To Statues
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:44 Tech Policy In The Time Of Trump: Mid-2020 Edition (7)
11:59 Copyright Troll Richard Liebowitz Says It's Really Unfair That He Should Have To Tell Clients And Courts How Frequently He's Been Caught Lying In Court (15)
10:44 DHS Is Engaging In Domestic Surveillance To Protect The Homeland Against Threats To Statues (9)
10:39 Daily Deal: ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch (1)
09:35 If Twitter Shuts Down Trump's Account For Repeat Infringement Then Will Trump Fans Finally Realize That Copyright Is The Problem? (16)
06:40 Latest VPN Security Scandals Show (Yet Again) That VPNs Aren't A Panacea (11)
03:36 DHS's Anti-Protest Gestapo Tactics Headed To Other Major Cities, Starting With Chicago (90)

Tuesday

19:42 Tech And COVID-19: MLB Rolls Out Remote Cheering Function In Its MLB App (6)
14:37 DOJ Indicts Cyprus National Who Apparently Hacked Ripoff Report And Deleted Negative Reviews (6)
12:17 Court Tells Trumpian Head Of US Agency For Global Media That He Can't Fire People From The Open Tech Fund (At Least For Now) (10)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.