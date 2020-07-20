DHS Goes Full Gestapo In Response To Ongoing Protests In Oregon
Holy Hell Were We Lucky That Twitter's Big Breach Was Just A Bunch Of SIM Swapping Kids; Can We Please Encrypt DMs Now?

Daily Deal: Busuu Language Learning Premium Plus 2 Year Subscription

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Jul 20th 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

Busuu is the world’s largest community for language learning, providing courses in 12 different languages on web and mobile to more than 100 million learners worldwide. It provides you with over 1,000 lessons created by linguists and features personalized study plans and speech recognition. You'll also get to practice your language skills directly with native speakers worldwide. With the Premium Plus membership, Busuu offers you further features including advanced grammar lessons, Offline Mode, and adaptive Vocabulary Trainer. It's on sale for $90.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

1 Comment | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Jul 2020 @ 11:07am

    So are the kids going to be arrested? They broke the law and seem to be identified, and their playing around still amounts to theft.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

DHS Goes Full Gestapo In Response To Ongoing Protests In Oregon
Holy Hell Were We Lucky That Twitter's Big Breach Was Just A Bunch Of SIM Swapping Kids; Can We Please Encrypt DMs Now?
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

19:11 South Carolina Supreme Court Says Cops Aren't Getting Any No-Knock Warrants Anytime Soon (3)
15:44 Yet Another 'Stranger Things' Copyright Suit Over A String Of Likely Non-Protectable Elements (6)
13:46 Third Circuit Court Of Appeals: Fuck Cheer, Indeed (11)
12:16 The Trump Administration Has Given The CIA Free Rein To Engage In A Cyberwar (7)
10:45 Holy Hell Were We Lucky That Twitter's Big Breach Was Just A Bunch Of SIM Swapping Kids; Can We Please Encrypt DMs Now? (20)
10:39 Daily Deal: Busuu Language Learning Premium Plus 2 Year Subscription (1)
09:35 DHS Goes Full Gestapo In Response To Ongoing Protests In Oregon (103)
06:18 Charter Spectrum's Bullshit 'Broadcast TV' Fee Soars To $16.45 Per Month (7)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (11)

Saturday

12:00 Masks & More: Techdirt Logo Gear Is Now On Threadless (5)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.