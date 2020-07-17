Daily Deal: The Complete Python eBook And Video Course Bundle

Second Circuit Wrecks All Sorts Of First Amendment Protections To Keep Lawsuit Against Joy Reid Alive
Fri, Jul 17th 2020 10:38amDaily Deal

The Complete Python eBook and Video Course Bundle has 5 videos and 5 ebooks to help you master Python. You'll learn about data analysis, Convolutional Neural Networks, NumPy, SciPy, and Cython. You'll also learn about TensorFlow2, deep learning, Object-oriented programming, and more. It's on sale for $30.

