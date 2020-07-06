New EARN IT Act Creates An Insane New Dilemma: Either Encrypt All Or Spy On All
Researcher Buys Axon Cameras On eBay, Finds They're Still Filled With Recordings

Daily Deal: Master the Science of Memory, Leadership & Focus Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Jul 6th 2020 10:36amDaily Deal

The Master the Science of Memory, Leadership and Focus Bundle has 9 courses to help you better manage yourself and others. Courses cover how to gain substantial improvement in your capacity to focus, how to overcome procrastination, how to spot media manipulation, how to deals with stress, and more. It's on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

New EARN IT Act Creates An Insane New Dilemma: Either Encrypt All Or Spy On All
Researcher Buys Axon Cameras On eBay, Finds They're Still Filled With Recordings
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

19:26 More Disputes Over Trademarked Area Codes. Why Is This Allowed Again? (12)
15:28 Lawsuit & Bi-Partisan Group Of Senators Seek To Push Back On Trump Administration's Attempt To Corrupt The Open Technology Fund (6)
13:33 New 'National Security' Law Threatens Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Protesters With Life In Prison (17)
12:16 For All The Hype, Trump's Favorite 'News' Channel (OAN) Faces Shrinking Footprint (15)
10:41 Researcher Buys Axon Cameras On eBay, Finds They're Still Filled With Recordings (14)
10:36 Daily Deal: Master the Science of Memory, Leadership & Focus Bundle (0)
09:30 New EARN IT Act Creates An Insane New Dilemma: Either Encrypt All Or Spy On All (11)
06:16 Chinese 5G Plans Start At $10, Showing The 'Race to 5G' Isn't Much Of One (11)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (32)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: June 28th - July 4th (10)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.