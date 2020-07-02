Daily Deal: The CompTIA Secure Cloud Professional Bundle
Charter Spectrum Lobbies FCC To Kill Time Warner Cable Merger Conditions

Facebook Follows Twitter In Recognizing A 'More Speech' Approach Is Best For Newsworthy Liars

Free Speech

from the it's-one-way-to-deal-with-it dept

Thu, Jul 2nd 2020 10:48amMike Masnick

As you may recall, a few weeks back, Twitter made a decision to add a fact check to some tweets by President Trump, and a few days later, to put a label on some of his tweets, saying that they violated Twitter's policies, and would normally be deleted, but Twitter decided that given the newsworthiness of the speaker, they would be left up (though without the ability to comment or retweet them). The president reacted about as well as expected, meaning he whined vociferously, and eventually issued a silly executive order.

Of course, the other end of this story was that Trump posted some of the same content to Facebook, and Facebook chose to do nothing. Indeed, Mark Zuckerberg pulled out this ridiculous self-serving, sanctimonious nonsense about how Facebook would allow that content because he didn't want to be "the arbiter of truth." Except, of course, Facebook does fact checks and content moderation all the time. This seemed to be a lot more about currying favor with the president, than any principled stand.

It created a big fuss within (and outside) the company, and as with any situation in which a social media website says it's taking a hands-off approach, it eventually proves to be totally unworkable. It seems to have taken all of a month for Facebook to recognize this as well.

On Friday, Mark Zuckerberg announced a bunch of changes to Facebook's policies that appear to be pretty damn similar to what Twitter did a month earlier, which Zuckerberg originally pretended was a bad idea. Amidst a larger rollout of changes to fight voter suppression and misinformation, there was this:

A handful of times a year, we leave up content that would otherwise violate our policies if the public interest value outweighs the risk of harm. Often, seeing speech from politicians is in the public interest, and in the same way that news outlets will report what a politician says, we think people should generally be able to see it for themselves on our platforms.

We will soon start labeling some of the content we leave up because it is deemed newsworthy, so people can know when this is the case. We'll allow people to share this content to condemn it, just like we do with other problematic content, because this is an important part of how we discuss what's acceptable in our society -- but we'll add a prompt to tell people that the content they're sharing may violate our policies.

To clarify one point: there is no newsworthiness exemption to content that incites violence or suppresses voting. Even if a politician or government official says it, if we determine that content may lead to violence or deprive people of their right to vote, we will take that content down. Similarly, there are no exceptions for politicians in any of the policies I'm announcing here today.

Frankly, I think this is the best of a bunch of bad solutions. There really isn't a great answer here, even though people always assume there's "the right way" to do this. Among your options:

  • Do nothing: What Zuckerberg initially claimed Facebook would do. But this then allows people -- including politicians -- to spread ridiculous lies, sometimes hateful, or violence inducing, without any way to stop it. It pisses off users of your platform, as well as advertisers.
  • Take the content down: This pisses off the lying politicians, who are in a position to make your life even more miserable. See the response in Congress to Twitter doing just a little bit of moderation, in which victim-playing Republicans suddenly pretended that Twitter was "censoring them" and demanding revenge.
  • Calling out newsworthy exemptions: More or less where both companies have ended up. This still leads to complaints from both sides, but is a form of a compromise -- and one that involves adding "more speech" to questionable speech, rather than completely erasing some speech or pretending that the original speech was perfectly acceptable.
Is this the "best" possible resolution? Almost certainly not. But it does show how the companies continue to struggle through this and adapt to try to come up with solutions that make the most sense in a world where every option has significant trade-offs.

Filed Under: content moderation, donald trump, fact checking, free speech, labeling, more speech, newsworthy
Companies: facebook

7 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 2 Jul 2020 @ 11:10am

    To anyone who would call this “censorship”: Please explain what makes it censorship.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Koby (profile), 2 Jul 2020 @ 11:14am

    Very Workable

    It created a big fuss within (and outside) the company, and as with any situation in which a social media website says it's taking a hands-off approach, it eventually proves to be totally unworkable. It seems to have taken all of a month for Facebook to recognize this as well.

    Why not leave the discussion to those doing the commenting? Why not leave it to the media to report on what is right or wrong with the situation? Answer: credibility. Most of the commenters and media personalities nowadays have gotten so many things wrong in the past that they have great difficulty influencing the discussion.

    So now the busybodies inside the corporation insist on risking their credibility to influence the discussion. If the home team is losing, should the fans rush the field? No, the fans should stay off the field, as should the social media corporate insiders. Never trust a corporation to be the arbiter of truth.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 2 Jul 2020 @ 11:24am

      Re: Very Workable

      Why do all of your comments seem more like The Corbomite Maneuver than reality? Captain Kirk's enemy's are impressed. No one else is though.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 2 Jul 2020 @ 11:39am

      now the busybodies inside the corporation insist on risking their credibility to influence the discussion

      If the rules about adding speech to “questionable” speech from politicians on any “side”, how does that risk any credibility? Doing that would, if anything, increase credibility by showing that the admins aren’t showing favor, affection, malice, or ill will towards any given “side”. Neutrality, in this situation, would create credibility.

      Never trust a corporation to be the arbiter of truth.

      We get it, you’re pissed that conservatives are the only ones being dinged by these new rules because conser…okay, because one conservative is, at least right now, telling lies outrageous enough to deserve the extra text from Facebook and Twitter. I could all but guarantee that your tune would change if Joe Biden were the only person getting dinged by the new rules.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    bobob, 2 Jul 2020 @ 12:52pm

    Given that recent polls show trump with a 36% approval rating in handling the corona virus, I wouldn't get my hopes up that facts will get in the way of blatant lying. If facts mattered, that approval rating would be 0%.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Daily Deal: The CompTIA Secure Cloud Professional Bundle
Charter Spectrum Lobbies FCC To Kill Time Warner Cable Merger Conditions
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

12:03 Charter Spectrum Lobbies FCC To Kill Time Warner Cable Merger Conditions (5)
10:48 Facebook Follows Twitter In Recognizing A 'More Speech' Approach Is Best For Newsworthy Liars (7)
10:41 Daily Deal: The CompTIA Secure Cloud Professional Bundle (0)
09:28 Rather Than Attacking Section 230, Why Aren't Trump Supporters Angry About The DMCA That's Actually Causing Issues? (23)
06:27 YouTube Jacks Live TV Streaming Prices 30%, As Streaming Sector Starts To Resemble Good Old Cable (23)
03:30 Detroit Police Chief Says Facial Recognition Software Involved In Bogus Arrest Is Wrong '96 Percent Of The Time' (10)

Wednesday

19:22 How An NYPD Officer Can Hit A Teen With His Car In Front Of Several Witnesses And Get Away With It (21)
15:36 NY Judge Apparently Unaware Of The Supreme Court's Ban On Prior Restraint: Puts Temporary Restraining Order On Trump's Niece's Book (30)
13:35 Senate Waters Down EARN IT At The Last Minute; Gives Civil Liberties Groups No Time To Point Out The Many Remaining Problems (17)
12:19 Brazil's Proposed 'Fake News' Law Says Internet Users Are Guilty Until Proven Innocent, Demands Constant Logging From ISPs (5)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.