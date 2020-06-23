Terrible, Dangerous EARN IT Act Set To Move Forward In The Senate; Attack On Both Encryption And Free Speech Online
The attacks never stop. After rumors last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee has officially put the EARN IT Act onto the schedule for this week, though many expect that it will get held over and marked up next week on July 2nd, which, conveniently, is a neat time to sneak through legislation when lots of people are not paying any attention (right before July 4th). In short, this means that there's a decent chance the EARN IT bill will be moving forward and could potentially pass.
This would be very, very bad. I won't go back over everything in it, but the general intent of the bill is to undermine both encryption and Section 230 by trying to make Section 230 dependent on not offering encryption. That's at the highest level. Now, the bill is written in a sneaky way to let some Senators pretend it won't impact encryption, since encryption is not mentioned in the bill. However, the bill does condition 230 protections on meeting certain "best practices" that would be developed through a process mostly controlled by the Attorney General, who has made it clear his number one priority regarding the internet is to kill off real encryption. As we've discussed, the EARN IT Act creates a very dangerous moderator's dilemma that will act to suppress both free speech online and the ability to communicate securely and privately.
And beyond moving forward with such a bad proposal, and trying to sneak it through during a holiday week, it's astounding that this is happening right at the very moment when more people than ever are relying on the internet to work from home -- a situation in which open speech platforms and strong encryption are more important than ever. Indeed, Senator Blumenthal, one of the sponsors of the bill who insisted it wouldn't be used to target encryption, is the same senator who got angry when he found out Zoom video calls weren't end-to-end encrypted.
If he wants to support encryption and promise that EARN IT won't be used to undermine encryption, he should write that explicitly into the law.
In short, the EARN IT Act would:
- Put encryption, privacy, and cybersecurity at risk at a time when we need all three things more than ever.
- Put free speech and open internet platforms at risk, at a time when people need to be able to speak out more than ever.
- Not do a damn thing to actually make anyone safer
- Create a constitutional mess, that might even make it easier for bad actors to get away with things by turning companies into state actors with regards to private info, thereby creating 4th Amendment issues regarding disclosure of information.
Reader Comments
Tho its looking less likely it will pass this year seeing it still needs to pass Senate and then the House.
Btw some are saying Blumenthal will write that it wont undermine encryption into the law. https://twitter.com/KarlHerk/status/1275431834575343616
How likely is it to pass both the Senate and the House before the election happens? can they rush the bill into law?
That is what will scare the politicians into doing something, they hate the loss of control that comes from successful protests.
Re:
Thing is will the majority democrats in the Senate and the House back this bill?
Re: Re:
The trainwreck that is FOSTA made it into law, it is never safe to assume that a bill is DOA, especially one that can cause significant damage and has had people from both parties supporting the ideas it's based upon.
Re: Re: Re:
Do you think this bill will pass before the election?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I think Trump and his backers would really love to have a 'win' to show off to those foolish enough to support them(not to mention act as a distraction from other things), so I imagine they'll be trying to slip it through and passed beforehand, though at the same time as a PR stunt there would also be value in dangling it in front of the gullible, a way to try to 'encourage' Trump voters by telling them that they need to keep Trump in office if they want to protect those poor persecuted conservatives.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
It seems very unlikely they will be able to slip it through and pass it before the election.
Simply put...
Our government representatives won't be happy until there is a camera they can access in every home.
If they want to get rid of encryption, let's start with them. From there, they can EARN IT.
The page for the committee hearing says they’ll be discussing EARN IT but links to something else entirely. Not sure which is true.
