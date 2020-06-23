Techdirt Podcast Episode 246: The Latest Attacks On Section 230
 

Terrible, Dangerous EARN IT Act Set To Move Forward In The Senate; Attack On Both Encryption And Free Speech Online

Legal Issues

from the bad,-no,-bad,-stop-it dept

Tue, Jun 23rd 2020 3:54pmMike Masnick

The attacks never stop. After rumors last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee has officially put the EARN IT Act onto the schedule for this week, though many expect that it will get held over and marked up next week on July 2nd, which, conveniently, is a neat time to sneak through legislation when lots of people are not paying any attention (right before July 4th). In short, this means that there's a decent chance the EARN IT bill will be moving forward and could potentially pass.

This would be very, very bad. I won't go back over everything in it, but the general intent of the bill is to undermine both encryption and Section 230 by trying to make Section 230 dependent on not offering encryption. That's at the highest level. Now, the bill is written in a sneaky way to let some Senators pretend it won't impact encryption, since encryption is not mentioned in the bill. However, the bill does condition 230 protections on meeting certain "best practices" that would be developed through a process mostly controlled by the Attorney General, who has made it clear his number one priority regarding the internet is to kill off real encryption. As we've discussed, the EARN IT Act creates a very dangerous moderator's dilemma that will act to suppress both free speech online and the ability to communicate securely and privately.

And beyond moving forward with such a bad proposal, and trying to sneak it through during a holiday week, it's astounding that this is happening right at the very moment when more people than ever are relying on the internet to work from home -- a situation in which open speech platforms and strong encryption are more important than ever. Indeed, Senator Blumenthal, one of the sponsors of the bill who insisted it wouldn't be used to target encryption, is the same senator who got angry when he found out Zoom video calls weren't end-to-end encrypted.

If he wants to support encryption and promise that EARN IT won't be used to undermine encryption, he should write that explicitly into the law.

In short, the EARN IT Act would:

  • Put encryption, privacy, and cybersecurity at risk at a time when we need all three things more than ever.
  • Put free speech and open internet platforms at risk, at a time when people need to be able to speak out more than ever.
  • Not do a damn thing to actually make anyone safer
  • Create a constitutional mess, that might even make it easier for bad actors to get away with things by turning companies into state actors with regards to private info, thereby creating 4th Amendment issues regarding disclosure of information.
It is extremely unclear why anyone thinks (1) this is a good bill, or (2) it needs to move forward right now. But, since everyone wants to hate on Section 230 right now, none of that seems to matter.

Filed Under: earn it, encryption, free speech, privacy, section 230, security, senate judiciary committee

9 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jun 2020 @ 4:03pm

    Tho its looking less likely it will pass this year seeing it still needs to pass Senate and then the House.

    Btw some are saying Blumenthal will write that it wont undermine encryption into the law. https://twitter.com/KarlHerk/status/1275431834575343616

    How likely is it to pass both the Senate and the House before the election happens? can they rush the bill into law?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jun 2020 @ 4:17pm

    Put free speech and open internet platforms at risk, at a time when people need to be able to speak out more than ever.

    That is what will scare the politicians into doing something, they hate the loss of control that comes from successful protests.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Jun 2020 @ 4:22pm

      Re:

      Thing is will the majority democrats in the Senate and the House back this bill?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 23 Jun 2020 @ 4:45pm

        Re: Re:

        The trainwreck that is FOSTA made it into law, it is never safe to assume that a bill is DOA, especially one that can cause significant damage and has had people from both parties supporting the ideas it's based upon.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 23 Jun 2020 @ 4:53pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Do you think this bill will pass before the election?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            That One Guy (profile), 23 Jun 2020 @ 5:09pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            I think Trump and his backers would really love to have a 'win' to show off to those foolish enough to support them(not to mention act as a distraction from other things), so I imagine they'll be trying to slip it through and passed beforehand, though at the same time as a PR stunt there would also be value in dangling it in front of the gullible, a way to try to 'encourage' Trump voters by telling them that they need to keep Trump in office if they want to protect those poor persecuted conservatives.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 23 Jun 2020 @ 4:35pm

    Simply put...

    Our government representatives won't be happy until there is a camera they can access in every home.

    If they want to get rid of encryption, let's start with them. From there, they can EARN IT.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jun 2020 @ 5:10pm

    The page for the committee hearing says they’ll be discussing EARN IT but links to something else entirely. Not sure which is true.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Techdirt Podcast Episode 246: The Latest Attacks On Section 230
 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

15:54 Terrible, Dangerous EARN IT Act Set To Move Forward In The Senate; Attack On Both Encryption And Free Speech Online (9)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 246: The Latest Attacks On Section 230 (0)
12:02 Further Thoughts On Moderation v. Discretion v. Censorship (13)
10:44 Cheez-It Issues A Bogus DMCA Notice To Nuke A Picture It Didn't Like, Receives Dozens Of Offensive Images In Response (17)
10:39 Daily Deal: Naztech Ultimate Power Station -- Qi Wireless + 5 USB + 4,000mAh Battery (0)
09:26 Hello! You've Been Referred Here Because You're Wrong About Section 230 Of The Communications Decency Act (94)
06:22 The Fastest ISP In America Is Community Owned And Operated (19)
03:15 French Constitutional Council Kills Government's Brand New Hate Speech Law (3)

Monday

20:20 FDA First: Agency Approves Video Game Treatment For ADHD, Requires A Prescription (20)
15:33 Appeals Court Says California's IMDb-Targeting 'Ageism' Law Is Unconstitutional (24)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.