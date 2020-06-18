Daily Deal: The Comprehensive Video Editing in DaVinci Resolve 16 Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

If you are looking for a free video editing application that will allow you to edit videos however you want, DaVinci is the best answer. DaVinci Resolve is used by amateur and professional video editors across the world for every type of production from business & marketing videos, music videos to documentaries, feature films. With The Comprehensive Video Editing in DaVinci Resolve 16 Bundle, you'll not only learn all of the editing tools available in DaVinci Resolve but also how to edit with the mindset of a professional editor. You'll work through video demos as well as practice clips to try out new skills learned. It's on sale for $31.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal