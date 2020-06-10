Senators Rubio, Hawley, Loeffler And Cramer Ask The FCC To Reinterpret Section 230 In A Totally Ridiculous Manner
Daily Deal: The Epic Python Developer Certification Bundle

Wed, Jun 10th 2020 10:54amDaily Deal

The Epic Python Developer Certification Bundle has 12 courses aimed at anyone having little or no experience in coding and a great desire to start learning Python from scratch. This hands-on training takes you from "Hello World!" to advanced Python topics in just a few hours. You will then put your knowledge into practice by answering quizzes, exercises, and doing the actual coding. It's on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

