Daily Deal: The Limited Edition Mac Bundle Featuring Parallels Desktop

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Limited Edition Mac Bundle includes 11 award winning app for productivity, photography, privacy, and more. It features Parrallels Desktop, which lets you run thousands of Windows apps like Microsoft Office, Internet Explorer, Access, and even graphic-intensive games and CAD programs without compromising on performance or rebooting. Other app include PDF Expert, iMazing, Disk Drill Pro, Windscribe VPN, NetSpot Pro, and more. It's on sale for $60.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal