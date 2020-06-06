No, California Law Review, Food Plating Does Not Deserve Copyright Protection
 

This Week In Techdirt History: May 31st - June 6th

Techdirt

from the history-hasn't-stopped dept

Sat, Jun 6th 2020

Five Years Ago

This week in 2015, one court was apparently forgetting the First Amendment exists while ordering a newspaper to delete an article, while the Supreme Court was punting on an important 1A question. The USA Freedom Act was marching forward with Mitch McConnell trying to destroy it with amendments with all failed. The House passed an amendment on another bill, in order to block funding for undermining encryption, while on top FBI official was claiming that preventing encryption should be the first priority of tech companies.

Ten Years Ago

This week in 2010, a Michigan politician was trying to regulate journalists and choose which ones are trustworthy, while the FTC was trying to "save journalism" but only in the form of old newspapers, and a Senator in France was trying to outlaw anonymous blogging. Copyright trolls were teaming up and getting cooperation from Verizon.

Meanwhile, while on court was giving border patrol permission to take people's laptops, we took a look at how cops and courts abuse wiretapping laws to arrest people for filming the police.

Fifteen Years Ago

This week in 2005, we learned about the startling lengths copyright defenders would go to, such as the recording industry operating private round-the-clock surveillance of the owner of Kazaa and the MPAA pitching in to help fund surveillance cameras in downtown Los Angeles. We were also seeing some early battles and tactics around manipulating Google's memory of the past, and the emergence of citizen journalism happening in the comments sections of newspaper websites.

Filed Under: history, look back

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Jun 2020 @ 12:42pm

    I had, in fact, worried a bit that history had stopped. I am glad to know that it has not. Thanks for all the hard work during the week, as well as the weekend review.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


No, California Law Review, Food Plating Does Not Deserve Copyright Protection
 
