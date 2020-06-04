Think Of The Kitten: A Crash Course On Section 230
 

Guinness World Records People Accidentally Claiming Copyright On Tons Of 'Super Mario Bros.' Speedruns

Copyright

from the automagic-mistake dept

Thu, Jun 4th 2020 3:45pmTimothy Geigner

Even a cursory review of just the headlines on our posts about YouTube's ContentID will demonstrate a theme. That theme mostly centers around how the automagic copyright detection system that YouTube put in place is mostly useful for creating collateral damage on non-infringing material, often times at the expense of the rightsholders themselves. Whenever this happens, there are usually apologies issued, blame cast on ContentID for the mistake, and then everything continues on with no changes made. Which is absurd. These situations identify a flaw in the ContentID system, or the use of an automated system of any kind, and yet we never do anything about it.

Which is why this sort of thing keeps happening. The most recent example of this concerns tons of Super Mario Bros. speedruns being issued copyright notices because the YouTube channel for the Guinness Book of World Records uploaded a record-holding speedrun itself. From there, ContentID did its thing.

About nine months ago, Guinness put together a video profile on Super Mario Bros speedrunner Kosmic including footage from his record-breaking warpless run. Now, Kosmic’s own video of the record and tons of other SMB speedrunners have had copyright claims made on their similar videos.

Guinness have now released those claims saying “sorry for causing concern, we know how distressing it can be to get these notifications,” signed by Dan. Ta, Dan.

The Guinness people later tweeted out the explanation that ContentID was to blame for sending out the automatic claims. And I believe them. Still, this is again highlighting a flaw within the ContentID system, in that, far too often, legitimate content either gets taken down or issued a copyright notice all because no human being actually has to look at anything before those go out. And, since there are plenty of ways a video could use similar content, or even a copy of some part of some content, without being infringing, the automatic system fails at distinguishing that and sends out the notice anyway.

This is how it always is with these automatic content policing systems. And yet here is another case where the apology is made, the apologizer blames ContentID, and on and on we go. Even when another speedrunner, Karl Jobst, did a video on how his speedrun received a copyright notice, that video received a notice as well.

Funnily enough, even Jobst’s video on the subject initially got slapped with a copyright claim. Thankfully it sounds like Guinness have cooled their trigger finger.

But it's not funny. It's just frustrating.

Filed Under: auto claims, contentid, copyright, kosmic, speedruns, super mario bros., takedowns, world records
Companies: guinness, youtube

2 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Jun 2020 @ 4:32pm

    ContentID needs to die or at least the automatic punishment associated with it. When matches are identified they ought to be emailed to the assumed owner for them to deal with. And eliminate support for automated submission of DMCA takedowns. Oh, and add punitive damages for false/fake/incorrect takedown reports.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Rocky, 4 Jun 2020 @ 4:37pm

    ContentID . . .

    Don't blame ContentID, it's just a symptom of a broken copyright system.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Think Of The Kitten: A Crash Course On Section 230
 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

15:45 Guinness World Records People Accidentally Claiming Copyright On Tons Of 'Super Mario Bros.' Speedruns (2)
13:43 Think Of The Kitten: A Crash Course On Section 230 (3)
12:03 Major Publishers Sue The Internet Archive's Digital Library Program In The Midst Of A Pandemic (15)
10:49 Facebook Shareholders The Latest Group To Ask Facebook To Drop Its Encryption Plans (12)
10:44 Daily Deal: FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds (0)
09:48 CDT First Out The Gate In Suing To Block Donald Trump's Silly Executive Order On Section 230 (26)
06:29 5G Conspiracy Idiots Now Threatening Telecom Workers That Don't Even Work In Wireless (21)
03:31 The Military Is Being Tapped To Handle Domestic Protests, Something It's Not Really Equipped To Handle (44)

Wednesday

20:05 Lenny Dykstra Deemed 'Libel-Proof' In Defamation Suit Loss To Ron Darling And Publisher (8)
15:31 Wisconsin Court Dumps Conviction Of Middle School Kid Who Drew A Picture Of A Bomb (24)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.