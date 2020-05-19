HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
Daily Deal: The Premium Cisco CCNA & CCNP Certification Prep Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, May 19th 2020

The Premium Cisco CCNA and CCNP Certification Prep Bundle has 7 courses to help prepare you for certifications in networking, routing, and switching. You'll get hands-on lab exercises with detailed answers to check your understanding of every step of the way and build your configuration and troubleshooting skills. Full diagrams and lab setup files are also included so you can get started immediately with just your laptop. No equipment or previous experience is required. It's on sale for $34.93.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

