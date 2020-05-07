HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
Daily Deal: LingvaNex Translator

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, May 7th 2020 11:09amDaily Deal

Lingvanex Translator was created with the mission to enable people to read, write, and speak different languages anywhere in the world. It can translate text, voice, images, websites, and documents. It works on a wide range of platforms including iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, and more so you can start translating media in more than 112 languages. It's on sale for $80.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

