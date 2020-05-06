HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
Hedge Fund 'Asshole' Destroying Local News & Firing Reporters Wants Google & Facebook To Just Hand Him More Money
Appeals Court Says Prosecutors Who Issued Fake Subpoenas To Crime Victims Aren't Shielded By Absolute Immunity

Daily Deal: The 2020 Ultimate Work From Home Starter Kit

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, May 6th 2020 10:50amDaily Deal

The 2020 Ultimate Work From Home Starter Kit has 16 courses designed to help you do your best while you work from home. There are courses on how to start your own business, how to become a freelancer or copywriter, and how to do affiliate marketing. Other courses focus on how to increase your productivity, how to lead virtual meetings, how to work with virtual teams, and more. It's on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Hedge Fund 'Asshole' Destroying Local News & Firing Reporters Wants Google & Facebook To Just Hand Him More Money
Appeals Court Says Prosecutors Who Issued Fake Subpoenas To Crime Victims Aren't Shielded By Absolute Immunity
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:43 Harrisburg University Researchers Claim Their 'Unbiased' Facial Recognition Software Can Identify Potential Criminals (5)
11:37 Suspected DNC & German Parliament Hacker Used His Name As His Email Password (3)
10:55 Appeals Court Says Prosecutors Who Issued Fake Subpoenas To Crime Victims Aren't Shielded By Absolute Immunity (6)
10:50 Daily Deal: The 2020 Ultimate Work From Home Starter Kit (0)
09:49 Hedge Fund 'Asshole' Destroying Local News & Firing Reporters Wants Google & Facebook To Just Hand Him More Money (23)
06:44 'Job Creating' Sprint T-Mobile Merger Triggers Estimated 6,000 Non-Covid Layoffs (8)
03:37 UK City Leaves Nearly Nine Million License Plate/Location Data Records Exposed On The Open Web (5)

Tuesday

20:27 The Oscars Ends DVD Screeners For Reasons Other Than Piracy, Which Will Of Course Continue (19)
15:40 The Decentralized Web Could Help Preserve The Internet's Data For 1,000 Years. Here's Why We Need IPFS To Build It. (45)
13:42 After Months Of Incompetence, 'Smart' Pet Feeder Company PetNet Falls Apart, Blames COVID-19 (18)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.