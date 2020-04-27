Daily Deal: Beelinguapp Language Learning App

HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
Beelinguapp uses new techniques to help you learn to read a second language. It shows the same exact text in two languages, side by side. At the same time, it's an audiobook, and with its unique karaoke reading, you'll follow the audio in the text on both sides. There are many texts available in 14 languages including Spanish, English, German, Korean, French, and more. The texts go from fairy tales, news, to science papers and novels; and new ones are added every week. It's on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

