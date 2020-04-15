Is There Any Form Of Corruption Senator Burr Didn't Engage In?
from the curious dept
Senator Richard Burr, the head of the powerful Senate Intelligence Committee sure seems to be engaged in a bunch of sketchy looking activities. First, there was the revelation from a few weeks back of selling off a bunch of hotel stock after being briefed about COVID-19 (while simultaneously telling the public it was nothing to worry about -- and that the US was "in a better position than any other country to respond," which now looks laughable in retrospect). The latest, as revealed by ProPublica, is that Burr sold his DC townhouse to a lobbyist who has had issues before Barr's committees, in a "private" unlisted sale for what appears to be above market rates.
Burr sold the small townhouse, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, for what, by some estimates, was an above market price — $900,000 — to a team led by lobbyist John Green. That is tens of thousands of dollars above some estimates of the property’s value by tax assessors, a real estate website and a local real estate agent. The sale was done off-market, without the home being listed for sale publicly.
Green is a longtime donor to Burr’s political campaigns and has co-hosted at least one fundraiser for him. In 2017, the year of the sale, Green lobbied on behalf of a stream of clients with business before Burr’s committees.
As with many of these things, whether or not this is legal depends on a lot of the specifics (including if this really was sold above market rate). But even if was legal, it certainly has all the appearance of fairly blatant corruption.
“This has every appearance of being a violation of the gift ban,” said Craig Holman, a lobbyist for the watchdog group Public Citizen. “The gift ban is one of the most basic legal frameworks for preventing corruption. Lobbyist gifts to lawmakers is akin to a bribe.”
Burr, for his part insists that the sale was for fair market value, despite what others are saying.
Tax assessors valued the Washington, D.C., home for $796,720 in 2017, more than $100,000 less than Green and his business partner paid for it. But tax assessment values in the city often come in under market prices. Burr paid $525,000 for the place in 2003.
Redfin, the real estate website, estimated the home’s value to be $813,973 in the month the house was sold, though the company’s valuations are far from exact.
Bob Williams, a Coldwell Banker real estate agent who helps buy and sell homes in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, reviewed the listing for ProPublica and said that he would estimate that in early 2017 Burr’s home would have sold on the market for around $850,000, possibly more if there were multiple competing offers.
Given that, it certainly doesn't appear to be an egregious overreach, but still one that certainly leads to significant skepticism about Burr's ethics. One thing about being a public official is that you're supposed to go out of your way to avoid situations that would make the public doubt your commitment to the public interest. Instead, Burr and some others in the article are going by the legalistic "well, the Senate Ethics Committee was notified and we followed their rules" which is a legalistic way of saying "my colleagues looked the other way for me."
Filed Under: lobbyists, richard burr, soft corruption
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
You say that like ethics have ever stopped a modern Republican lawmaker from doing shady bullshit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Ethics
I wish this sort of thing were confined to Republicans.
But it seems to affect all parties, in all countries. Something about the nature of power and entitlement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Corruption isn’t confined to Republicans, but they definitely partake in it far more often, and with more brazeness, than Democrats.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If the president and family give the finger to the public interest all the time then of course Burr and other republicans will follow suit. Monkey see, monkey do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
But watch the fireworks when an uppity female gives donny the finger!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Unfortunately our tone deaf, politically motivated SCOTUS thought otherwise when they decided Citizens United. That quote should go for anyone who is not an actual constituent of the party in question, and then limited to some reasonable amount. I know the reasonable amount currently exists, but it is only for constituents, the PAC's and corporate givers seem to be able to do whatever they want.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If there were ever a 'best case' scenario for civil asset forfeiture, it's for the likes of Burr and Trump, and their financial irregularities.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes - but only hoof ones
He clearly hasn't been misusing his powers to save lives like Carl Lutz issuing documents to save half of the Jewish population of Buddapest and blatantly going over his allotment of 8000 by "accidentally misinterpreting it" to cover "families".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
One thing about being a public official is that you're supposed to go out of your way to avoid situations that would make the public doubt your commitment to the public interest.
Um, why is it that so many of our officials appear to have never read the memo. If we genuinely jumped on our officials for infractions like this, I'd believe we really meant to quash bribery.
But dark money is normal. There are tons of legal ways to throw money (and therefore influence) at our officials. Elizabeth Warren admitted as much that she couldn't sustain revenue ethics and hope to compete. (And Biden is an unapologetic puppet of his contributors.)
In Burr's defense, it sounds like he didn't make too much of a bonus from the sale. I'm used to values in the millions or tens of millions (like around how much Mike Bloomberg makes in an hour). One hundred thousand dollars or so seems like a pittance comparatively.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh, I’m sure it feels that way to him. But for families whose finances don’t reach anywhere near his level, 100k dropping into their laps would be akin to a miracle.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Oh, agreed. For $100K some of us might consider actually assassinating a US Senator.
But if we're going to be outraged at this, there's a whole lot of money out there changing hands, changing minds and changing policy amounting orders of magnitude more. And when someone asks who's going to pay for that? regarding public services, it gives some of us that lean and hungry look.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
On the other side, I would not be shocked if the lobbyist is rich enough to not care too much about the price. Buying property is just another problem to be solved by throwing money at it. While I don't know what the DC real estate market is like, bidding $100K over a "reasonable" price would be normal enough in Vancouver or Toronto, even for an average buyer; the "luxury" market is another universe entirely.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The sad thing is people will see him as a single outlier.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Surely the fact that it was a private sale rather than the house being listed on the market is a big red flag?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Expecting a politician to not engage in underhanded or shady actions is like expecting a dog to not lick its butt.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
expecting a dog to not lick its butt
A dog licks its but as a part of grooming (as ghastly as the implications might be to us). The process sweeps for parasites.
Underhanded and shady actions like corruption are, in this case, symptomatic of a compromised system, either due to parasites (lobbyists who have special access to officials) or a failed immune system (moral hazards without direct consequences).
So it's more like a dog butt-scooching or a dog with worms in its stool.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply