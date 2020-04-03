Controversial Spyware Vendor NSO Group Is Helping The Israeli Government Spy On Its Own Citizens
Daily Deal: Boxne SSD Hosting Lite Plan

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Apr 3rd 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

Boxne SSD Hosting is a great place to start for anyone creating a website that needs secure and affordable hosting with great customer service. With 100% SSD storage-based servers, Boxne ensures that your data is available to you as quickly as possible. This hosting platform features top-level software and physical security including 24/7 manned-data centers with backup power generators and advanced fire protection. Boxne uses autoscaling that shifts and changes with your traffic levels and load-balancing to spread traffic across a range of servers to ensure 99.99% uptime. With Boxne's Lite Plan, you'll get unlimited SSD disk space, bandwidth, website, and MySQL databases, as well as sub and add-on domains. It's on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

