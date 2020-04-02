Senator Blumenthal Is Super Mad That Zoom Isn't Actually Offering The End To End Encryption His Law Will Outlaw
New Inspector General's Report Finds Even More Problems With The FBI's FISA Surveillance Applications

Daily Deal: The Comprehensive Beginner's Guide To Cybersecurity Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Apr 2nd 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

The Comprehensive Beginner's Guide to Cybersecurity Bundle has 4 courses to give you a foundation level introduction to cybersecurity. These courses will walk you through basic cybersecurity terminologies, concepts, and protocols and move on to hacking methods, malware types, and the processes employed by cybersecurity professionals to defend networks and systems from attacks. It's on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Senator Blumenthal Is Super Mad That Zoom Isn't Actually Offering The End To End Encryption His Law Will Outlaw
New Inspector General's Report Finds Even More Problems With The FBI's FISA Surveillance Applications
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

12:00 Senator Loeffler's COVID-Related Stock Trades Looking Even Worse, While Feds Start Investigating Senator Burr's (7)
10:44 New Inspector General's Report Finds Even More Problems With The FBI's FISA Surveillance Applications (5)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Comprehensive Beginner's Guide To Cybersecurity Bundle (0)
09:38 Senator Blumenthal Is Super Mad That Zoom Isn't Actually Offering The End To End Encryption His Law Will Outlaw (8)
06:36 Saudi Arabia Exploiting Wireless SS7 Flaw to Track Targets In The United States (5)
03:32 Teleconferencing Company Zoom Pitching End-To-End Encryption That Really Isn't End-To-End (13)

Wednesday

20:00 Court Manages To Get NBA2K Tattoo Copyright, Trademark Case Exactly Right (7)
15:45 Security And Privacy In A Brave New Work From Home World (8)
13:33 Virginia Court Reaffirms The Right To Give Cops The Finger (15)
11:59 Democrats Being Blocked From Advertising On Trump's Failed COVID-19 Response Due To Content Moderation Rules (18)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.