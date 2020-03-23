Everyone's Got A Pet Project: Patent Maximalist Says We Need Longer Patents To Incentivize Coronavirus Vaccines
Judge To Art Licensing Agency: No, Your Stupid Unicorn Is Not More Important Than COVID-19 Right Now, Shut Up

Daily Deal: UX-App -- Interaction & UI Design Software

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Mar 23rd 2020 10:43amDaily Deal

Wire up working HTML5 prototypes with a uniquely powerful visual interaction design engine and export to working HTML & Javascript. Say "Hi" to UX-App. It's a full-featured product planning tool that allows you to create functional mock-ups for both mobile and web. It allows you to design with a full suite of real, working components along with a powerful drag-and-drop event editor. With rapid prototyping, full component customization, 100+ composable components, and more, this tool sets itself apart from other design engines. It's on sale for $29, and if you use the code SPRINGSAVE15, you'll receive an additional 15% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Everyone's Got A Pet Project: Patent Maximalist Says We Need Longer Patents To Incentivize Coronavirus Vaccines
Judge To Art Licensing Agency: No, Your Stupid Unicorn Is Not More Important Than COVID-19 Right Now, Shut Up
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

19:35 Federal Court Blasts Lying Cop Using His Warrantless Search Of A Room To Fraudulently Obtain A Search Warrant (1)
15:44 Nintendo Gets 'Dreams' Mario Taken Down Because Of Course It Did (9)
13:49 Another Baltimore Cop Facing Criminal Charges, This Time For Stealing 3 Kilos Of Coke From A Drug Bust (10)
12:15 Do Your Part, Rights Holders: Open The Vaults! (11)
10:48 Judge To Art Licensing Agency: No, Your Stupid Unicorn Is Not More Important Than COVID-19 Right Now, Shut Up (11)
10:43 Daily Deal: UX-App -- Interaction & UI Design Software (0)
09:21 Everyone's Got A Pet Project: Patent Maximalist Says We Need Longer Patents To Incentivize Coronavirus Vaccines (21)
06:24 AT&T CEO Nabbed Record $32 Million Compensation In 2019, Despite Rampant Bumbling, Layoffs (17)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (20)

Saturday

12:00 Game Jam Winner Spotlight: The 24th Kandinsky (10)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.