Daily Deal: Alison Ad-Free eLearning Experience

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Alison is one of the world’s largest free learning platforms for education and skills training, dedicated to making it possible for anyone to study anything, anywhere, at any time, at any subject level. And now you can enjoy all the courses without ads interrupting your workflow thanks to this ad-free offering! With over 1,000 free high-quality courses from leading experts in IT, Business, Marketing, Language, Sciences, and other fields, Alison gives you the chance to develop a better skill sets. This premium subscription gives you access to completely ad-free learning, giving you a distraction-free study experience unavailable on the basic plan. It's on sale for $99 and if you use the code SPRINGSAVE15, you'll get an additional 15% off at checkout.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal