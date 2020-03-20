Awful, Awful People Keep Trying To Trademark COVID And Coronavirus
The US Government Is Also Looking At Increasing Domestic Surveillance To Fight The Spread Of The Coronavirus

Daily Deal: Alison Ad-Free eLearning Experience

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Mar 20th 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

Alison is one of the world’s largest free learning platforms for education and skills training, dedicated to making it possible for anyone to study anything, anywhere, at any time, at any subject level. And now you can enjoy all the courses without ads interrupting your workflow thanks to this ad-free offering! With over 1,000 free high-quality courses from leading experts in IT, Business, Marketing, Language, Sciences, and other fields, Alison gives you the chance to develop a better skill sets. This premium subscription gives you access to completely ad-free learning, giving you a distraction-free study experience unavailable on the basic plan. It's on sale for $99 and if you use the code SPRINGSAVE15, you'll get an additional 15% off at checkout.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Awful, Awful People Keep Trying To Trademark COVID And Coronavirus
The US Government Is Also Looking At Increasing Domestic Surveillance To Fight The Spread Of The Coronavirus
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

13:30 Twitter Suspended Cory Doctorow For Putting Trolls On A List Called 'Colossal Assholes' (0)
12:01 Interview With Liz Mair, Whom Rep. Devin Nunes Is Suing For $400 Million Because She Was Mildly Mean To Him (3)
10:44 The US Government Is Also Looking At Increasing Domestic Surveillance To Fight The Spread Of The Coronavirus (3)
10:39 Daily Deal: Alison Ad-Free eLearning Experience (0)
09:27 Awful, Awful People Keep Trying To Trademark COVID And Coronavirus (14)
07:30 Governments Around The World Are Tracking Their Citizens' Movements To Prevent The Spread Of COVID-19 (16)
05:23 Charter Spectrum Under Fire For Putting The Public At Risk During Coronavirus (15)
03:20 Two Senators Sold A Bunch Of Stock After Being Briefed About COVID-19; While Telling The World Things Were Going To Be Fine (50)

Thursday

19:55 EU Considering Enacting Right-To-Repair To Return Power To Consumers, Protect The Environment (16)
15:04 Comcast, Disney Embrace Faster Home Video Release Windows In Wake Of COVID-19 (16)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.