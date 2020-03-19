Why Softbank Patent Troll's Promise Of 'Royalty Free' License On Theranos Patents For COVID-19 Is Bullshit
Body Camera Once Again Catches An NYPD Officer Planting Drugs In Someone's Car

Daily Deal: TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Mar 19th 2020 10:53amDaily Deal

The Z2's earned their name because they feature twice the sound, twice the battery life, and twice the convenience of competing headphones. Packed with TREBLAB's most advanced Sound2.0 technology with aptX and active noise-cancellation, these headphones deliver great audio while drowning out unwanted background noise. It's like you're at a concert every time you turn up the volume. They're on sale for $70.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Why Softbank Patent Troll's Promise Of 'Royalty Free' License On Theranos Patents For COVID-19 Is Bullshit
Body Camera Once Again Catches An NYPD Officer Planting Drugs In Someone's Car
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

12:29 Surprise: Judge Throws Out Jury's Awful Copyright Infringement Decision Over Katy Perry Song (2)
11:00 Body Camera Once Again Catches An NYPD Officer Planting Drugs In Someone's Car (12)
10:53 Daily Deal: TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones (0)
09:27 Why Softbank Patent Troll's Promise Of 'Royalty Free' License On Theranos Patents For COVID-19 Is Bullshit (7)
06:29 Privacy & Encryption Will Be More Important Than Ever In Wake Of Coronavirus (3)
03:26 Routing Around Damage: Censored Reporting Hosted In Custom-Built Minecraft 'Library' (3)

Wednesday

19:44 Local Government Employee Fined For Illegally Deleting Item Requested Under Freedom Of Information Act (10)
15:15 People In Kashmir Can't Access Coronavirus Information Because The Government Is Crippling The Internet (5)
12:50 Social Media Promised To Block Covid-19 Misinformation; But They're Also Blocking Legit Info Too (47)
10:44 Texas Court Says State's Constitution Protects Cell Site Location Info (2)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.