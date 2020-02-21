Ring Says It Helps Cops Fight Crime But The Data Shows It's No Better At This Than Any Other Security Camera
Attempt To Put Every Musical Melody Into The Public Domain Demonstrates Craziness Of Modern Copyright

Daily Deal: The Ultimate Python Programmer & Data Science Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Feb 21st 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

The Ultimate Python Programmer and Data Science Bundle has 9 courses designed to help you master Python. There's a Python library or package for pretty much anything, from web apps to data analysis. Python is often heralded as the easiest programming language to learn, with its simple and straightforward syntax. It's on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Ring Says It Helps Cops Fight Crime But The Data Shows It's No Better At This Than Any Other Security Camera
Attempt To Put Every Musical Melody Into The Public Domain Demonstrates Craziness Of Modern Copyright
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

13:30 Section 230 and Criminal Law; DOJ 230 Workshop Review, Part II (1)
12:13 Why Section 230 Matters And How Not To Break The Internet; DOJ 230 Workshop Review, Part I (5)
10:44 Attempt To Put Every Musical Melody Into The Public Domain Demonstrates Craziness Of Modern Copyright (19)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Ultimate Python Programmer & Data Science Bundle (0)
09:38 Ring Says It Helps Cops Fight Crime But The Data Shows It's No Better At This Than Any Other Security Camera (5)
06:25 Dish Floats DirecTV Merger, Because What's A Little Mindless Monopolization Among Friends? (14)
03:22 Kentucky Appeals Court Says Cops Need Warrants To Obtain Real-Time Cell Site Location Info (5)

Thursday

19:16 The Next Risk In Buying An IOT Product Is Having It Bricked By A Patent Dispute (29)
14:42 Federal Court Permanently Blocks Michigan's Sex Offender Registry Law, Tells Legislators To Try Writing A Constitutional One (22)
12:45 The US Spent Years Telling China To Take Patents Seriously; Now It's Freaking Out That China Is Doing So (28)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.