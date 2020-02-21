Daily Deal: The Ultimate Python Programmer & Data Science Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Ultimate Python Programmer and Data Science Bundle has 9 courses designed to help you master Python. There's a Python library or package for pretty much anything, from web apps to data analysis. Python is often heralded as the easiest programming language to learn, with its simple and straightforward syntax. It's on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal