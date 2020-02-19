Daily Deal: The 2020 AWS Big Data Specialty Certification Prep Course

Doctor Suing A Patient Over A Negative Review Has His Case Dismissed Under Tennessee's New Anti-SLAPP Law
The 2020 AWS Big Data Specialty Certification Prep Course takes a deeper dive into the AWS services that help collect, store, process, and analyze data. With 36 lectures, this course will expand on your knowledge of S3 and DynamoDB. Additionally, it will go through data collection services such as IoT and Kinesis, data processing services such as Elastic Map Reduce, Lambda, and Glue, analysis and visualization of that data using Athena, Kinesis, and QuickSight, and utilize and discuss security practices when using these services. If you are looking to power up your Big Data knowledge, then this is the class for you! It's on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

