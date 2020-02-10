Daily Deal: The Data Analytics Expert Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Data Analytics Expert Bundle will help you learn how analytics, data visualization, and data science methodologies can be used to drive better business decisions. You will gain an understanding of the complete data analytics lifecycle, from problem definition to solution deployment. You will learn how to build visualizations, organize data, and design dashboards with Tableau, how to use Python to help with Data Science analytics techniques, how to install, configure & maintain a MongoDB environment, and how to use Excel to help you devise insights from available data. It's on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal